Ricky Martin shares head-turning poolside photo from vacation with rarely-seen youngest kids
Ricky Martin attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

The singer is certainly livin' la vida loca!

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Ricky Martin is making the best of some downtime with his family, taking to social media to share a few adorable snapshots with his youngest kids on vacation.

The singer, 53, took to Instagram with a few photos from a recent trip to Spain and Sweden with his two youngest, daughter Lucia, six, and son Renn, five.

The snaps also showed off his new summer look, including a buzzcut and some facial hair, with his freshly groomed mustache and beard certainly causing a tizzy among fans.

Ricky Martin shares a selfie from vacation on Instagram© Instagram
Ricky shared some photos from his recent vacation

The photos also highlighted his sculpted physique and his playful nature with his kids, including letting them grab onto his legs and getting into a pillowfight while in their hotel room, countered by a swanky breakfast outing at one of Stockholm's gourmet restaurants, Verandan.

Ricky also posted a sizzling snap beside the pool, only featuring his toned legs, revealing he'd taken it at Madrid, plus some others from inside airplanes. "Life lately!" he simply captioned the post.

"How we love the face of Daddy Ricky!! Thank you for sharing with us!!" one fan enthused in the comments section, with another adding: "What a beautiful vacation of self care and spending it with family and friends," and a third saying: "Stockholm in summer is a blessing."

Ricky Martin and his kids Renn and Lucia photographed during breakfast at a restaurant in Stockholm, shared on Instagram© Instagram
The singer was joined by his two youngest kids, Renn and Lucia

Ricky shares his two youngest with his ex-husband Jwan Yosef, 40. He also welcomed twin boys Valentino and Matteo, 16, before meeting Jwan.

However, despite the pair announcing their separation and divorce in 2023 after six years of marriage, it looks like they're still on good terms, with the Swedish artist also recently sharing highlights from the same trip to Sweden. And in a Father's Day tribute post last month, he even included a poolside photo of himself with Ricky and their kids.

Ricky Martin shares a photo of himself lounging by the pool in Madrid on Instagram© Instagram
He even included sunny poolside snap from Madrid

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times soon after his divorce was announced, the "She Bangs" singer alluded to a rough period in his life that came after the split and figuring out how to co-parent while also committing to their professional lives.

"I went through so much last year," he shared with the publication. "I went through a divorce, I changed managers, I went through family issues. Right now, I'm in such a great place, and I just want to keep it simple and have fun with my kids, enjoy me being single and all that good stuff."

Ricky Martin photographed having a pillow fight with kids Renn and Lucia, shared on Instagram© Instagram
His playful bond with his children shone through

"I guess it's now all about the input in order for me to be able to go into the studio and work on the output," he continued, adding that he was back in the recording studio trying to actively create new music.

Ricky and Jwan announced their split in July of 2023, sharing a joint statement with People which read: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef pose for a photo by the pool with their kids Renn and Lucia, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Despite their split, Ricky and Jwan are still on great terms and co-parent effectively

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

