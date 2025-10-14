Travis Kelce's fans make urgent plea after he shares Taylor Swift's influence on his diet

Travis Kelce is in the middle of the NFL season, so there are strict rules he adheres to, especially when it comes to his training and diet. However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will occasionally indulge in a cheat meal, and while he still likes to take a mindful approach to his snacks, he recently admitted that his usual treats have taken a backseat because of his fiancée, Taylor Swift's influence on his diet. Appearing on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis revealed that he previously devoured "two nice fluffy glazed donuts," adding: "Once practice ends, I usually just grab some barbecue throughout the week. I'm pretty set in stone."

His diet changed, though, when Taylor entered his life and he discovered her passion for baking. "I will say it has gone up a level since Taylor has come into the picture because she loves to bake," Travis shared. "She got sourdough, Pop-Tarts, and sourdough cookies. It goes on and on. She loves to make cinnamon rolls."

Travis's revelation was met with desperate pleas from his fans, who begged him to persuade Taylor to share her baking recipes. "Trav, can you tell Taylor we would LOVE a cookbook from her!! Please and thank you!!" one commented on Instagram. A second said: "Travis, sharing is caring… and we need those recipes." A third added: "RELEASE THE RECIPES, TAYLOR!!" A fourth said: "Sourdough cookies? Omg Taylor needs to release of her recipes for real."

It's not just Travis that Taylor has impressed with her baking skills, but his teammates, too. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed in 2024 that the singer had made pastries for the players during an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Kind of behind-the-scenes, she, to fit in – she didn't even know she was doing this, I don't think – she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts," Andy said. "So it was over. She knew right where to go."

Taylor also spends time baking with her future brother-in-law's daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, Bennett Llewellyn, and Finley Anne, born on March 30, 2025. Although the girls live in Philadelphia with their parents, and Travis and Taylor are based in Kansas City, she revealed on New Heights that she has been "workshopping" a new funfetti sourdough recipes "for the girls because they love everything rainbow." She added: "We put sprinkles in everything when we hang out."

© GC Images Travis said his diet has changed because Taylor loves to bake

© Lloyd Bishop/NBC Taylor has influenced Travis's cheat meals

© Getty Image Taylor is a big fan of 'granny' hobbies

As well as baking, Swifties have long known that Taylor loves "granny" hobbies that she has now got back into after the conclusion of her Eras World Tour. "I'd say all my hobbies could be categorized as hobbies you could have had in the 1700s," she joked during her appearance on the podcast in August. "I like to sew," she added, telling Jason that she specializes "as you know in children's purses and baby blankets… I love to paint, I love to cook, I have a different baking obsession every six months."