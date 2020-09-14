Katy Perry stuns fans with Taylor Swift's sweet gesture for baby Daisy The American Idol star hopes her daughter will keep it until she's a teenager

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have likely been inundated with gifts from wellwishers after welcoming their daughter Daisy in August. But the latest package baby Daisy received was from Taylor Swift who created a very sentimental handmade blanket for her to keep as she grows up – how sweet!

"Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift. Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager," the doting mum captioned an Instagram post.

Katy Perry showed off Taylor Swift's adorable present on Instagram

The photos showed a pink silky blanket laid out on the table with a red flower sewn into the bottom and the words 'Daisy Bloom' embroidered on top. In the top corner, Taylor had also added several small yellow stars. And since her letter appears to be dated from 3 May 2020, it was clearly a very thoughtful gift that required plenty of planning!

Fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of baby Daisy's sweet present, with one writing: "Omg this is too cute!!! It’s better than any expensive brand products, bet Daisy will love it." A second remarked: "THIS IS SO SWEET," while a third joked: "Taylor knowing how to hand embroider a blankie. What can’t she do?"

Despite only being a few weeks old, Katy and Orlando's little girl has already amassed a celebrity fan base with the likes of Lionel Richie and Beyoncé also sending thoughtful presents to the family.

Lionel Richie and Beyonce also sent baby Daisy presents

The Formation hitmaker had sent the couple a beautiful bouquet of white roses, along with a note which read: "Congratulations on the new addition to your family! Beyoncé." Lionel and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi, meanwhile, sent Daisy a sweet unicorn dressing gown, complete with a gold horn. "Thank you uncle Lionel and aunty Lisa," Katy wrote alongside the gift, which was pictured inside her walk-in wardrobe.

We imagine Daisy's new blanket will fit perfectly into her quirky all-pink nusery, which Katy showed off shortly before her arrival. The American Idol star shared a video on social media, revealing the nursery features bubblegum pink walls and lavender curtains as well as a beautiful white oval crib from Stokke.