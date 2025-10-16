How to stay active when it’s dark and cold outside

Autumn is upon us, and if the darker mornings and evenings mean you'd much rather stay snuggled in bed than get outside for a workout, you're not alone. While it can be harder to stay motivated to exercise through autumn and winter, personal trainer Sarah Campus says that keeping consistent with fitness can have lots of benefits for your mood and overall well-being. From how to build movement into darker days to keeping safe when you're exercising outdoors, we've got you covered.

Simple ways to build movement into darker days

Darker days can be demotivating, but we can still remain active with these simple and effective tips and habits recommended by personal trainer Sarah…

Start small and indoors:

© Getty Images Working out at home can be a good alternative when it's dark outside

"Start off with some light morning mobility to get the body moving and to release those feel-good hormones - endorphins. Something like doing a three-to-five-minute stretch or gentle yoga sequence as soon as you wake up will signal to your body that the day has begun. Also, possibly doing some household movement by turning chores into mini workouts - vacuum briskly, do squats while folding laundry, calf raises while brushing your teeth, even dance breaks by putting on an upbeat song and dancing. Two or three songs throughout the day really do add up to real movement and also boost the mood!"

Create movement cues:

"Mood boosts throughout the day by setting yourself movement cues every hour to stand up, even just for two minutes. Walking around your room, stretching your arms overhead, or marching in place. These little pockets all add up. Walking through your calls or short meetings instead of sitting - even walking indoors is good. Chair stretches are also a good bit of movement - such as shoulder rolls, seated twists, and leg extensions, all of which help circulation and reduce stiffness."

After-work or evening movement:

"Wrap up warm for light walks, even a ten-minute stroll outdoors helps counteract the effects of reduced daylight exposure. Home movement routine habits, such as an online strength, cardio, yoga or a Pilates session. Finding an area in your house where you keep a mat will reduce friction for starting. Doing some stretches or light strength work while watching TV. Resistance bands are also perfect for this."

Mindset and environment tips:

"Use a bright lamp or open curtains wide during the day to help boost your energy levels. Listen to a podcast, audiobook, or music you love only whilst you move - it then turns movement into a treat as opposed to a chore. Keep shoes, mats, or small weights where you can see them. Visual cues matter in darker seasons. Celebrate your wins, even if it’s for five minutes, it counts. Progress over perfection."

Indoor workouts that are effective and feel good

Even when it's dark, cold or wet outside, you can still have an effective workout at home. Sarah recommends exercises such as yoga, pilates, barre, strength training, stretch and foam rolling or dance.

How to stay safe if exercising outdoors

Safety should be a priority if you do decide to still work out in the dark, with a focus on being visible, warm and contactable. "You want to be seen when exercising outside in the dark. Dress in visible, weather-appropriate layers and wear shoes with a good grip. Aim to warm up indoors first to get the body prepared to exercise outside, especially if it’s cold, to reduce injury. Then you want to be sure you cool down after to avoid stiffness and reduce injury," Sarah recommends.

"Try to stay on well-lit, familiar paths and tell someone your route if it’s dark or remote, and when you expect to come back. Keep your phone with you so you are contactable and that it’s fully charged, stay aware of your surroundings, and hydrate even in cold weather, as muscles still require lots of hydration when cold. Listen to your body - if you feel dizzy, chilled, or overly fatigued, head home and rest."

How to stay motivated to exercise throughout winter

It's understandable if your motivation to exercise wanes during the winter months, but Sarah says that with a few simple mindset shifts, you can stick to your routine and stay active.

Know your 'why':

"Staying motivated in winter can be done in many ways. Focus on how movement makes you feel, not just how it looks. Think about your why - why are you exercising - and when you finish the workout, how do you feel afterwards? Just the simple act of moving your body is enough to flood your body with those feel-good hormones - remember it doesn’t need to take a long time but will make you feel amazing once you start - so start."

© Getty Images Knowing your 'why' can help with motivation to exercise

Create a routine you enjoy:

"Choose workouts you actually enjoy and keep them short and doable so they don’t feel like a chore. Create a routine that you like and invites and excites you to move - warm lighting, good music, comfy clothes - and make it part of your daily routine, like brushing your teeth, then it will become a habit. Aim to move first thing in the morning or right after work, before inertia sets in. Remind yourself that even ten minutes count and that consistency matters more than intensity."

Track your wins and hold yourself accountable:

"Track small wins, celebrate progress, and pair that movement with something you love, like a favourite podcast or a bath in the evening. Tell someone you are exercising, hold yourself accountable, that way you are more likely to do it, even doing it with someone - join a run club or a class.

"Most importantly, be kind to yourself; motivation naturally ebbs and flows, it’s not a linear journey, but remember that showing up, even gently, keeps the momentum alive - consistency over perfection."