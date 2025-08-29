I tried the exercise class that's just like a nightclub - here's my review

My Friday nights used to mean bar crawls, dance floors and stumbling home in the early hours of Saturday. But these days, I’ve swapped high heels for sweat-wicking leggings, and spend my twilight hours in fitness classes. It’s not as dreary as it sounds, though, given these workouts come with nightclub vibes of low-lighting, pumping music and neon lights.

Such is the premise of 1Rebel. Self-styled as the ‘ultimate fitness destination’, it has a devout following of fit-fluencers who credit their washboard abs to its 45 minute classes. Founded in 2015 and since growing to 11 studios (with its 12th set to open in Chelsea, London on 17 September), it offers four types of workouts: Reformer pilates, HIIT classes called ‘Reshape’, spin classes called ‘Ride’ and a boxing class called ‘Rumble’.

1Rebel studios are designed to replicate the experience of a nightclub

I was enticed to try a Rumble class on the promise of 1Rebel’s rave-like atmosphere and club-level sound systems – and I wasn’t disappointed. The trainer Clementina shared some anecdotes on form and demonstrated the basic moves of boxing whilst we warmed up by our assigned punching bags. Each bag was descended from the ceiling, illuminated by the neon purple lights tracing across the studio. Not quite the club setting I’m used to, but close enough.

We began with jabs and crosses, punching in time to a playlist curated by Clementina herself. This is one of 1Rebel’s USPs. The music for each workout is programmed by the trainers to match their class intensity and vibe, and is then matched to the gym’s sound system. So, as I’m sure you can imagine, things were pretty bassy in my Rumble class.

1Rebel workouts, at a glance Reshape – Signature full-body workout combining the treadmill with strength training

Ride – Indoor cycling class with choreographed climbs, sprints and power pushes.

Rumble – High-intensity boxing meets full-body conditioning and strength training to sharpen your techniques on punching bags

Reformer – Dynamic Pilates on the Reformer bed, which is low-impact but still sculpts and strengthens with a mix of resistance, balance and control

Reset – A new sauna and cold plunge offering designed to reduce inflammation and boost mental clarity

The session was split between boxing and cardio, so after roughly seven minutes of punching the bag, we moved across to the dedicated bench and weights section to do a HIIT circuit. Among the exercises were crunches, jumping jacks, push ups, shoulder presses and burpees.

This high-energy split was repeated twice, with recovery time allotted between each circuit. The second boxing round included uppercuts, hooks and even kicks, which challenged my balance as well as stamina. By the second HIIT circuit, I’d laid all my stress bare on the punching bags and forgotten all my troubles from the week. With lighting and music straight out of a rave, 1Rebel had me wondering why I ever wasted money on nightclubs.

1Rebel is opening its 12th branch on the iconic King's Road in Chelsea, London in September

Following a five minute cooldown, a positive atmosphere was palpable in the room. I spoke to some of the other women from my class in the changing rooms and they recommended I try Reshape next, with the St John’s branch getting a particular mention for its double floor system. “I’ve built a relationship with my Reshape trainers, and I like that they correct me on my form,” one Rebel-goer told me.

The changing rooms were some of the most plush I’ve been in in the capital - think industrial-chic interiors and premium amenities. A fridge with essential-oil doused flannels sits by the door, and the beauty stations are lined with premium goodies like ghd straighteners and Wildsmith Skin products. You can also pre-order a protein shake to collect on your way out from a screen on the wall, as well as coffee and other ready-to-drink beverages.

1Rebel changing rooms are kitted out with shower towels, sweat towels, deodorant, moisturiser, cleanser, hairspray, GHD hairdryers and straighteners, ironing boards and lockers

Where to find 1Rebel

Based in London, 1Rebel currently has 11 branches, with its 12th opening on the iconic King’s Road in Chelsea on 17 September. The other locations are Angel, Bayswater, Broadgate, Euston, High Street Kensington, Holborn, Oxford Circus, South Bank St John’s Wood, St Mary Axe and Victoria.

I’ve also been told that it will be opening a branch in Leadenhall in October and another in Clapham by the end of the year.

“We believe fitness should never feel like a chore,” a spokesperson for the brand says. “That’s why every detail, from our nightclub-inspired studios and world-class trainers to our playlists and luxe amenities, are designed to inspire, excite and keep you coming back for more. We blend performance-driven training with high-energy entertainment, creating workouts that are as addictive as they are effective.”

What do the reviews say about 1Rebel

Since seeing the industrial-chic interiors for myself, I can now spot a 1Rebel mirror selfie from a mile off. Social media is awash with fit-fluences showcasing their washboard abs, as well as reviews for the classes.

“I couldn’t recommend 1Rebel enough,” one reads. “I have the unlimited membership and go every day – it's truly one of the best parts of my routine. The teams at Holborn, South Bank and Victoria are all incredible. The training conditions are top-notch, and the trainers are absolutely amazing.”

“I’ve been going for over a year and the classes are a great workout,” another says. “The instructors are all brilliant and it’s very well located.”

