6 simple, PT-approved exercises you can do at home for a toned, sculpted bum

Having firm, toned glutes is a top fitness goal for a lot of people, and personal trainers often hear the same question: "What can I do to lift my bum?" It really doesn't help that that our modern lives, which are somehow just as fast-paced as they are sedentary, are sometimes our biggest challenge when it comes to keeping our bottoms in shape. Although more women are starting to focus on bum exercises, a lot of us don't know where to start.

Of course there are plenty of fitness centres and gym chains that have programmes designed to firm and tone this part of the body, combining strength exercises with toning and cardio focused on glutes. But when it comes to glute workouts, you can do them at home just as easily.

Long, extensive exercise regimes aren't necessary; you just need consistency and discipline, and to always make sure you leave some rest days to allow your muscles to recover and rebuild.

6 exercises that focus on your glutes

Bearing this in mind, Madrid-based personal trainer Marcos Lorente of Madrid's Bâtard Crossboxing Studio recommends six basic exercises for your at-home glutes workout, with some variations depending on your skill level.

These moves won't just firm up your butt - they'll also help tone and strengthen your hamstings, abs, quadriceps and lower back.

© Getty Planking is a great exercise as we get older

Abdominal plank: "Get in the plank position by supporting yourself on your elbows and toes. Tighten your core and also your glutes, paying close attention to your breathing. If you want to take the difficulty up a notch, raise one leg while in the plank position," he explains.

Quadruped: Get on your hands and knees [similar to the cat-cow position in yoga]. "With your knees placed directly underneath your hips and your hands directly below your shoulders with your arms extended, lift your leg up and back [then return it to the original position.] You can increase the difficulty of this move by bringing your feet closer together."

© Getty Images Quadrupeds are an easy exercise you can do at home

Squat: "Place feet shoulder-width apart with a slight outward opening of the toes. Lower yourself towards the ground without lifting heels your heels, pushing your knees in the direction of your toes. For a bit more of a challenge, you can jump when you come back up to the starting position,"says the personal trainer.

Hip Thrust: "Lying on your back with your arms crossed to your shoulders or extended at your sides, bend your knees and slightly turn your toes out to better engage your glutes. Raise your hips, squeezing your glutes and core, and then lower again slowly. For a more challenging workout, you can bring the soles of your feet together," he explains.

© Getty Images Hip thrusts engage your glutes

Reverse lunge: For this exercise, you basically do a backward lunge. "[Stand up with your feet slightly apart], then step one leg back and lower your hips until the front knee is bent at a 90-degree angle. Be careful not to lift the heel of your front foot. For a more challenging version, try the Bulgarian split squat . Place the top of your back foot on an elevated surface (like a bench or sturdy chair) and perform the same motion, bending your front knee and keeping your back straight."

Wall sit. "Lean your back against a wall and lower yourself to a 90-degree knee bend. Hold the position and then move back up."

© Getty Images Reverse lunges and Bulgarian split squats, above, are both great bum workouts

Bum workouts: Not just aesthetics

We love having a toned, perky bum but the fact is that glute workouts aren't just a matter of looking good. Sports science specialist and personal trainer Víctor Díaz explains that glutes are incredibly powerful muscles, essential for staying mobile and for athletic movements like running and jumping.

"Your glutes should be more than just a cushion for long days spent sitting," he advises. "The hips are your body's most important hinge, and the glutes are how you control them."