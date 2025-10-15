Banish morning bloat! What to eat for dinner if you want to wake up with a flatter tummy

When you wake up in the morning, do you feel like your tummy is more bloated? Bloating is a common, and very uncomfortable, digestive system response, especially in mid-life, that can be triggered by a number of different causes. It might be due to trapped wind, slow digestion or even a sensitivity to certain foods. Other possible common causes include stress, a food intolerance - often lactose or gluten - or common conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Nutritionist Monica Herrero explains that the annoying feeling of heaviness, along with a bloated tummy, might be connected to what you had for dinner the night before. Plus, she offers up some easy tummy-friendly dinner ideas to help you wake up feeling lighter each day.

Why do we wake up bloated?

Bloating in the morning can be due to several factors. From eating too much before bed or consuming the types of foods that your body doesn't digest well, there are many reasons why your body can build up gas or retain fluids overnight, causing you wake up with that heavy feeling. If you suffer from occasional bloating, it's most likely due to eating the wrong foods before you head to bed.

That said, Herrero reminds us that, in some cases, bloating can be a symptom of a health problem such as IBS or food intolerances like coeliac disease. She recommends that if you notice that bloating persists for a long time, or is accompanied by other symptoms like abdominal pain, it may be necessary to consult a doctor for a more precise diagnosis.

Eat dinner at least two hours before going to bed so that your body has time to properly digest

What you eat for dinner clearly influences how your body digests it and how you feel when you wake up. Eating heavy foods or overloading your plate can also overload your digestive system, which may not have enough time to process what you've taken in before you go to sleep.

The expert explains that, for example, foods high in insoluble fibre - food which doesn't dissolve in water, for example, some raw vegetables - can generate wind. Fats also slow down digestion, which can make you feel heavy the next day. That's why, if your goal is to wake up with a flat tummy and no discomfort, you need to be careful with your dinner choices.

© Getty Avoid processed or fried food, as well as sugar, at dinnertime

Herrero suggests choosing easily digestible foods at dinnertime, such as cooked vegetables and lean proteins. Vegetables like spinach, courgette, pumpkin or asparagus are all excellent choices. "Cooked vegetables are much easier to digest at night than raw ones," she explains. Additionally, eating lean proteins like chicken, turkey or fish along with complex carbohydrates like brown rice or quinoa can help you maintain a balanced digestive system and avoid heaviness.

Likewise, probiotic-rich foods, such as plain unsweetened yoghurt or kefir, are great allies for maintaining healthy gut flora, which aids digestion and reduces the possibility of bloating.

What to avoid at dinner if you want to wake up with a flat tummy

It's great to know what you should eat - but it's also important to know what foods to avoid. Processed foods and foods that are high in sodium, like cured meats and salty snacks, can promote fluid retention. Very spicy or hot meals can irritate your stomach and increase bloating, too.

The nutrition specialist also recommends reducing your intake of refined sugars, as these can ferment in the gut and produce gas. Avoiding fatty or fried foods is another key to preventing the digestive system from being overloaded just before bed.

The importance of eating dinner early

Another aspect to consider is that it's not just what you eat that matters, but how you eat it and at what time. Herrero points out that you should eat dinner at least two hours before going to bed. "Giving your body enough time to digest your dinner is fundamental," she comments.

In contrast, if you go to sleep right after dinner, digestion is likely to slow down, which can lead to reflux, heaviness and bloating. She also advises avoiding drinking a lot of water or other liquids just before bed, as this can disrupt sleep.

At dinnertime, avoid foods that are fatty or high in insoluble fibre in favour of easily-digestible lean proteins and vegetables like spinach, courgette, pumpkin or asparagus

Hydration: Bloating friend or foe?

Although hydration is key to preventing bloating, it must be done properly. The nutritionist explains that drinking enough water throughout the day promotes intestinal transit and helps prevent fluid retention. However, drinking large amounts of water just before sleeping is not recommended. A good option before bed is to have a digestion-friendly tea, such as ginger or chamomile, which, in addition to relaxing the digestive system, reduces gas production.

Herbal teas are a tremendous ally for improving digestion. "In addition to ginger or chamomile, a basil tea is another excellent choice to help settle your stomach and reduce wind," she notes. Having a cup of herbal tea after dinner or before going to sleep can be a great strategy to avoid the dreaded morning bloat.

© Getty Images Drinking herbal tea - such as ginger, basil or chamomile - after dinner will help your digestion, and you'll wake up less bloated

Dairy at night: Good or bad?

Another common question is whether we should avoid dairy at dinner. "This would really depend on your individual tolerance," the expert says. "A lot of people don't even realise they have lactose intolerance and that consuming dairy at night can cause wind." If you notice bloating after eating or drinking dairy, it's best to avoid it or choose lactose-free options.

Examples of light and healthy dinners to beat the bloat

Now that we know what's good for our digestive system and what should be avoided, let's look at what types of dishes can help facilitate our digestion and prevent us from waking up bloated. Herrero outlines some very simple recipes to guide us on what we should be eating for dinner:

Light vegetable soup : Make it with courgette, carrot and a touch of ginger for a digestive effect.

: Make it with courgette, carrot and a touch of ginger for a digestive effect. Roasted chicken breast with quinoa and roasted vegetables: A perfect combination of proteins and carbohydrates that's easy to digest.

A perfect combination of proteins and carbohydrates that's easy to digest. Warm spinach salad with salmon and avocado: The healthy fats in avocado and salmon aid digestion.

The healthy fats in avocado and salmon aid digestion. Asparagus omelette: A simple and light egg and vegetable dish that is easy on your stomach.

© Getty Images Moderate exercise during the day will also help you wake up with a flatter tummy

Other habits that help prevent bloating

Taking it beyond what you eat, there are other habits that also influence how you feel in the morning. Herrero recommends:

Getting moderate exercise during the day will help promote intestinal transit and reduce the possibility of bloating.

will help promote intestinal transit and reduce the possibility of bloating. Avoiding stress is key, as it is a key influence on digestion.

as it is a key influence on digestion. Sleeping in a slightly inclined position can help prevent reflux and improve your digestion at night.

About the expert

Monica Herrero is a specialist in Nutrition and Dietetics at the Red Cross Medical Centre in Zaragoza, Spain, with more than 20 years of experience in the field.