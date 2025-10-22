I lose my mojo every autumn, but this coffee promised to bring it back – here's my review

There is little I find as joyous as my morning coffee. The novelty of roasted notes hitting my nose as soon as I open my canister of ground beans come morning is yet to wear off, some 10 years since our love affair started. Then there’s the ritual of boiling the kettle, choosing the perfect mug, spooning in the coffee and watching as it transforms into an aromatic brew crowned by a layer of foam.

But yet, whenever we enter that peculiar lull between summer and autumn, I lose my mojo – and no amount of coffee is able to pull me out of the funk. No morning sips give me the same buzz that they did in the days-just-gone, and it’s even more dire when I have a 2pm mug and find myself more tired afterwards.

Fitting then, that I found a coffee that actually promises to help get your mojo back. London Nootropics’ Mojo Coffee is specifically marketed for those seeking physical endurance, strength and vitality from their cup of joe. I couldn’t think of three things I need more to pull me out of my summer hangover.

London Nootropics Mojo Coffee is an adaptogenic blend, meaning it's fused with natural herbal medicines

It’s an adaptogenic blend, meaning the so-called mojo drink is fused with natural herbal medicines – namely Hifas da Terra Cordyceps mushroom and Siberian Ginseng. But what do these ingredients mean for the coffee experience?

, a type of fungi, are widely associated with energy and endurance, with potential to support aerobic capacity and resilience in physical performance. Ongoing research suggests that the active compound, cordycepin, may help reset the body clock, including after jet lag. They've also been studied for their antioxidant and immune-boosting potential. In the Mojo blend, London Nootropics uses Hifas Da Terra cordyceps extract. Siberian Ginseng, a type of shrub, has been used for thousands of years in Eastern wellness practices, and is associated with vitality and endurance. Traditionally, it’s been hailed to support resilience against physical and mental stressors, and pairs well with Cordyceps by adding a mind-body-soul dynamic to the coffee.

My review of London Nootropics’ Mojo Coffee

The smell and taste had notes of cocoa, which added a mocha feel to the coffee. Given I have a raging sweet tooth, this was a win with me. Even without milk, the texture was velvety, which was enhanced by the sweet nose notes hitting my nose with every sip.

In terms of the caffeine hit, I felt positively buzzed. I like my coffee to make me feel charged but without jitters, and this does exactly that.

Interestingly, I usually find that my 2pm cup doesn’t do much by way of alertness (probably due to my tolerance to caffeine), but London Nootropics’ Mojo coffee doesn’t fall into this category. I was able to power through an afternoon of work without flagging.

The Mojo blend also gave me a sustained burst of energy that carried me through an evening gym session after a day in the office – something I normally find to be a slog. According to the experts at London Nootropics, this is thanks to the adaptogens in the Mojo blend being "best-in-class".

They said: "There are good synergies between adaptogens and caffeine - together, they can help us to enjoy the benefits of coffee whilst minimising side effects such as jitters or anxiety by helping to balance our cortisol (stress hormone). We can also enjoy coffee without a crash as adaptogens can help give us sustained energy in our day."

What other London Nootropics blends are there?

London Nootropics was launched in March 2020 with a vision to create coffee blends that offer a noticeable impact on our day. Founders Zain Peer and Shez Shaikh are childhood friends, who came up with the concept following their personal experiences using natural ingredients in coffee for a pre-workout boost.

Among the other blends are Flow, which is formulated for those seeking focus and clarity in their day, and Zen, which is for coffee drinkers seeking moments of calm and balance. Reviews on the range are favourable too, with one buyer saying: “I am in love with these blends. I feel good about myself and crave the unique taste.”

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.