Daily health habits a nutritionist actually follows — and the wellness myths you can skip

The wellness space is often full of misinformation and contradictions, making it confusing to know what to trust and how we should be fuelling our bodies. But nutritionist Emily English, known as Em the Nutritionist, says that leading a healthy lifestyle doesn’t have to be over-complicated, and doesn’t necessarily require people to cut out foods they think are 'bad'. Speaking to HELLO!, the author - who boasts almost two million Instagram followers - shared the biggest misconceptions about food that she sees among her clients, and it will be refreshing advice for anyone who’s tired of trying endless fad diets and gimmicks.

Emily explains the mistaken belief she commonly sees: "That food is either 'good' or 'bad.' Balance doesn’t sound as exciting as the latest fad, but it’s far more effective long term. Moderation isn’t sexy, but it’s what really works."

Emily’s daily wellness non-negotiables

The nutritionist also follows this approach in her own daily diet. Sharing her daily fundamentals for optimum health, Emily explained: "Movement every day (doesn’t need to be intense), a consistent but simple supplement routine (for me: creatine, L-glutamine, and Epetōme), eating the rainbow with a focus on whole foods, prioritising joy in what I eat, and managing stress where I can. I created my brand Epetōme to include both prebiotics and probiotics, plus nutrients like inulin, calcium and zinc. Research shows synbiotics are more effective than probiotics alone at improving microbiome balance."

How to make healthy habits stick every day

One of the best ways to make healthy habits like Emily's stick every day is to be consistent. Research suggests it takes an average of 66 days for a habit to form, so be prepared to commit to your new healthy lifestyle choices for two to three months before it becomes an automatic part of your routine.

What is the healthiest thing to do every morning?

© Faye James Starting your day with a healthy breakfast is a good habit to stick to

You don't need to commit to an elaborate wellness routine or wake up earlier to make your mornings healthier. Simply committing to eating a balanced breakfast within 90 minutes of waking up can be one of the best things to do to get your day off to a positive start. Try to prepare a meal that is high in both fibre and protein to best support your gut health and provide the sustained energy you need to fuel your mornings; suggestions include Greek yoghurt with fresh fruit, nuts and seeds, or scrambled eggs with avocado and wholegrain toast.

Nutritionist’s verdict on wellness trends

© Getty Images Electrolytes are not needed unless you've done intense exercise

Emily also weighed in on some of the year’s biggest wellness trends, sharing the products she recommends and which ones shoppers shouldn’t waste their money on. Some adaptogens landed the nutrition expert’s seal of approval, with Emily saying that it is "an interesting space". However, she warned that lifestyle changes can be more effective for reducing stress than products which claim to lower cortisol in the body, and said that while electrolytes can be beneficial, they are not generally needed unless you've done intense exercise.