Signs probiotics are working (or aren't) - nutrition expert reveals all

If you're looking to support your gut health you may have been recommended to try probiotics alongside other diet and lifestyle changes. But with so many different products and strains to choose from, how do you know which probiotics to choose, and how can you tell if they're actually working? We asked Kim Plaza, Senior Nutrition and Education Advisor at Bio-Kult, to share the lowdown on everything we need to know - and why every woman should consider adding them to her daily routine.

What are probiotics?

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are often described as "friendly" for your digestive system. They are often added to food and drink products like yoghurts, but you can also buy them as supplements including tablets and powders.

What are the signs that probiotics are working?

When you make the decision to take probiotics, it is likely that you may be experiencing symptoms such as bloating or digestive issues that you're hoping to reduce, and Kim says that the benefits you may see depend on what your gut health is like beforehand.

"When taking live bacteria supplements, it can be difficult to predict the benefits you might experience, as it will depend on the condition your gut is in to start with and the symptoms you’re experiencing, as well as factors such as your overall diet, lifestyle, medications, etc," she explains. "However, in general, we’d expect to see an improvement in overall digestion, such as a reduction in bloating and supported energy levels."

Reduced bloating

Kim says that taking probiotics can help to improve uncomfortable and persistent bloating. "Beneficial species of bacteria are more efficient at fermenting fibre-rich foods than unbeneficial ones and produce a lot less gas during the fermentation process. On the other hand, unbeneficial species can produce a lot of gas, so bloating is a good indicator that you may have an imbalance of bacteria in your gut." she explains.

Improved immune defences, skin health and mood

Taking probiotics can also have benefits throughout your body and mind. With 70 per cent of our immune system located in the gut, they are a good choice to boost gut health and aim to ward off illnesses and viruses. "As live bacteria supplements can help maintain the integrity of the gut lining, they may also help with the absorption of nutrients from our diet, as well as blocking out toxins and undigested food particles from crossing into the bloodstream. As a result, you may also experience improvements in your immune defences, skin health, and mood," Kim says.

Supporting women's health and hormonal health

The positive effects of good gut health can also be felt beyond your digestive system too, as Kim shares: "All aspects of women’s health, from UTIs and vaginal health to pregnancy and menopause, are closely connected to the gut. Whilst we have heard a lot about the mix of microbes in our gut, commonly called the gut microbiome, there are many different microbiomes throughout the human body, including the vagina, which is populated by around 173 different species of microorganisms."

The Nutrition Advisor continues: "There is a constant exchange of these microbes between the gut, vagina, and urinary tract. When the gut microbiota is disrupted by factors such as stress, poor diet, or antibiotics, it can create opportunities for organisms like Candida albicans or E. coli to thrive, increasing the risk of infections. For example, in more than 80 per cent of cases, UTIs are caused by overgrowth of the bacteria Escherichia coli (E. coli) originating from the digestive system or vagina, which travel to the urinary tract and cause an infection."

Your hormonal health is also closely connected to the gut, and may benefit from taking probiotics. "The gut also plays a key role in hormone regulation. Certain microbes can regulate hormones, such as oestrogen, influencing how much is available in the body," Kim says. "Oestrogen affects the thickness and mucus production of the vaginal lining, which is crucial for feeding beneficial microbes and maintaining a healthy, acidic environment. However, fluctuations in the vaginal microbiome are said to be common throughout a woman’s life, especially during the menopause - perhaps because of the hormonal changes that occur."

"Live bacteria supplements are not associated with significant side effects, and it would be very difficult to overdose on them, as we already house trillions of bacteria in our gut"

Best probiotic strains for women's health

With so many probiotic strains to choose from, it can be hard to know which is best for you. But Kim says there are some particular bacteria that can be beneficial for women's health and hormones. "Some beneficial bacteria, such as Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria, are suggested to produce lower levels of the enzymes that reactivate oestrogen compared to less beneficial species," she says. "Opting for a multi-strain live bacteria supplement, such as Bio-Kult’s Women’s Intimate Flora, £19.98, which is formulated with seven scientifically researched strains, proven to reach the stomach alive, could help to support women’s health - particularly if your hormones are fluctuating."

Signs you've taken too much

It's not easy to take too many probiotics, but you may experience some digestive symptoms when first introducing them if you have pre-existing gut issues. "Live bacteria supplements are not associated with significant side effects, and it would be very difficult to overdose on them, as we already house trillions of bacteria in our gut," the health expert says.

"However, some people may experience changes in bowel movements, such as loose stools or constipation, or other symptoms, including bloating, gurgling or mild cramps, when first introducing these supplements. These reactions seem to be more common in people who are starting with an imbalance of gut microbes or those with pre-existing digestive issues.

Kim adds: "Symptoms usually subside within a few days to a few weeks once the body becomes accustomed to the supplements. To help reduce the risk of unwanted symptoms, we recommend starting on a low dose and gradually increasing from there if needed."