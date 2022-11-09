Meghan Trainor looks unrecognizable after 60lbs weight loss The former The Voice star has overhauled her lifestyle

Meghan Trainor has revealed that she has lost 60lbs since welcoming her first child with her husband Daryl Sabara in February 2021.

The All About That Bass hitmaker revealed that she was the "heaviest I've ever been" and weighed over 200lbs following Riley's birth, which led to her being in "a really dark place" before she embarked on a healthier lifestyle.

"I was, like, over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out," Meghan told ET Canada.

"I just wasn't feeling great. I've never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place, and I wanted to be in a great place for my son."

Meghan's slimmed-down physique is thanks to a change in diet and discovering a newfound love for exercise.

"I learned that I do like healthy food, and I learned what portions mean," she explained.

Meghan has lost 60lbs

She added: "And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise so I'm just [feeling] better than ever. I worked every day and challenged myself. I was very dedicated, and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time."

Meghan added that following her body transformation her confidence level is now at "a good eight or nine".

Meghan and her husband Daryl announced their pregnancy news on Today with Hoda & Jenna at the end of 2020.

Meghan was at her heaviest following the birth of her son

Taking to Instagram to share the news of baby Riley's arrival, Meghan penned: "This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE! Thank you Daryl Sabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

Meghan opened up about her baby's name in an interview with HELLO! shortly before his birth. "We have a name that we had since before I even got pregnant, like when we were trying to get pregnant, and it worked for any gender ever so it is his name and I am proud of it," she explained.

