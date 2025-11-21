I lost my lashes in perimenopause - here's what saved them

There are lots of things I expected to change during perimenopause - fluctuating hormones have a lot to answer for. Sagging skin, meno belly, brain fog... but my eyelashes? I didn’t expect those to be affected, too. I've always thought of my eyelashes as one of my best features. Long, dark, and naturally curled - they were one part of my beauty routine that I never had to think about. Then, sometime after turning 40, I noticed they weren’t what they used to be. My mascara wasn’t giving the same lift, and I was spotting tiny gaps along my lash line.

I blamed my eyelash curlers at first. I started using them daily to get my curl back, and so I assumed maybe I wasn't using them right or that I was clamping them around the lashes too tightly. But then I realised that my eyelashes actually looked thinner and I just didn't seem to have as many. Turns out, thinning eyelashes is yet another symptom of perimenopause. "Falling oestrogen and progesterone levels during perimenopause can shorten the lash growth cycle and cause weaker follicles, leading to thinning or loss," explains trichologist Kate Holden.

The daily habit behind my lash loss

But according to Kate, my thinning eyelashes weren't just due to my hormones. Like many women, I've worn waterproof mascara for years, and since moving to Florida four years ago, it has been my go-to as it never smudges or runs in the humidity. But every night, I'd scrub at my lashes with a cotton pad soaked in makeup remover to get every trace off. Turns out, this was making them fall out and grow back thinner. Waterproof mascaras contain waxes and silicones, which make them harder to remove, so you need to use stronger cleansers and rub more to remove them," explains Kate. "Vigorous rubbing, tugging at lashes can all damage follicles, so gentle makeup removal and proper lash hygiene are essential."

Donna's eyelashes grew thin during perimenopause

Hormones and eyelash growth

For other women, wearing waterproof mascara may not be the only reason why eyelashes can grow more sparse during midlife. "Thyroid issues are common around perimenopause, which can affect eyelash health," says Kate. "Plus other types of hair loss, such as alopecia areata, can lead to a sudden loss." Kate is quick to point out that lifestyle factors contribute to eyelash health too. "Nutrient deficiencies (especially iron, zinc, and vitamin D), poor sleep, chronic stress, and inflammation (blepharitis) can all exacerbate lash thinning," she adds. "Plus eyelash extensions, harsh skincare, and makeup wipes commonly cause thinning."

Can eyelashes grow back in perimenopause?

Luckily, yes - if you treat them properly. “Lash loss in midlife can be temporary if hormone balance is supported and follicles remain active, but persistent hormonal decline without intervention can make it long-term," says Kate. She also notes there are ways to tell if hormones are to blame. "Hormonal lash loss tends to be gradual and symmetrical, while conditions like blepharitis or alopecia may cause patchy loss, redness, or irritation."

Rebuilding my lashes in midlife

Once I realised what was happening, I swapped my waterproof mascara for a tubing formula as it's easier to remove, and invested in a peptide-based lash serum. "Lash serums can be effective if they contain prostaglandin analogues or growth peptides," says Kate. "However, they should be used consistently and with caution, as some can cause irritation.” Kate recommends supplements, too. "Supplements containing omega-3, vitamin D, and collagen can support lash health from within." Kate also advises being extra gentle with makeup removal, and resisting the urge to rub at your eyelashes. "Vigorous rubbing, tugging at lashes, using waterproof mascara daily, or poorly applied extensions can all damage follicles," Kate explains. "Gentle makeup removal and proper lash hygiene are essential."