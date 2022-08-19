9 best eyelash curlers for lifted, curled & lengthened lashes

People tend to fall into two camps, those who love their eyelash curler and use it obsessively and those who have bypassed the beauty tool entirely. If you’re the latter, it’s time to give one a try as they’re amazing for creating longer, curled, fanned-out looking lashes in minutes. You might love your trusty mascara, but an eyelash curler will really enhance the effects.

Semi-permanent treatments like lash lifts and extensions have grown in popularity over recent years, but they’re high maintenance and can cause breakage on your natural lashes, which is likely to give you grief in the long term. Find the right eyelash curler and you can achieve dramatic results without the risks.

Whether you have straight or short lashes, we’ve found all of the best options with top reviews (including heated lash curlers) loved by shoppers and makeup artists alike. Scroll on to shop the edit.

Best eyelash curlers

Eyelash curlers for straight lashes

Dior Backstage Eyelash Curler, £20, FeelUnique

If you’re yet to try Dior Backstage makeup, you’re seriously missing out. The eyelash curler is a bestseller thanks to its chic matte black packaging and ability to curl your lashes all day long with a single squeeze. Ergonomically designed, it captures even the hardest to reach eyelashes without pinching the lid.

Top review: "The best eyelash curler I’ve ever used. It curls EVERY SINGLE LASH! It doesn’t pull your lashes nor does it squeeze your eyelid."

Kevyn Aucoin Eyelash Curler, £17, Cult Beauty

Kevyn Aucoin’s eyelash curler stands out thanks to the addition of a red rubber pad which makes it easy to see your lashes and spot any you've missed. It promises maximum curl without any nasty nips or twinges for a youthful, wide-awake look.

Top review: "I am a lash curling obsessive, I have to have curled lashes every day, even if I'm not putting on mascara! I have quite small eyes, so I find a lot of curlers too rounded and they pinch the corners of my eyes. Not only do these open so much wider to allow you to really get all your lashes in, but they have a much wider shape and are just that bit less of a U shape. This makes them so much more comfortable to use, and the curl you get with these is beyond any other curler I've tried!"

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler N, £21, Amazon

Shu Uemura’s eyelash curlers are iconic. They feature in The Devil Wears Prada and are loved by makeup artists worldwide. While the brand has sadly been discontinued in the UK, you can still find the N Curler on Amazon and it’s a dream for curling super straight lashes.

Top review: "I have been using these for years now, tried lots of other brands in between but the Shu Uemura ones are the best so far. I have Asian eyelashes that grow straight down and they are strong and hard to bend. This brand of curler can curl my lashes in one or two clamps, saves so much time in the morning."

Eyelash curlers for short lashes

Laura Mercier Artists Eyelash Curler, £17, John Lewis

Laura Mercier’s eyelash curler has a wide surface, which makes it gentle on short, fine or delicate lashes. The silicone pads mean it provides a long-lasting curl without causing any damage and it even comes with a replacement set, so you know it's going to last you.

Top review: "This is the best eyelash curler I have ever tried. I originally thought all eyelash curlers were the same until I tried this one. It doesn't tug in my eyelashes when I curl them all the way at the root and the curl lasts all day long! It also fits all of my eyelashes in it."

Surratt Revelee Eyelash Curler, £32, Space NK

This award-winning eyelash curler from Japanese brand Surratt is a favourite of makeup artists everywhere. It gently bends and lengthens to fully fan out even the shortest lashes.

Top review: "After watching so many celebrity makeup artists use this lash curler I decided to take the plunge and spend £32 on a lash curler! I have very straight lashes that never hold a curl. No matter what mascara and curler I used before this my lashes would drop. When I tried this, I kid you not my lashes for the first time held the curl for hours!!! Well worth the money!"

Revlon Precision Eyelash Curler, £7.99, Lookfantastic

At just £7.99 this eyelash curler is the most affordable on the list. Smaller than your average, it offers ultra-precision and is perfect for lengthening short lashes or for use on smaller eyes.

Top review: "My eyes are quite small and my eyelashes short. Regular eyelash curlers just do not work for me, but I found these and they are perfect! The size of the curler is perfect to really get into the corners of your eyelashes and focus on smaller areas. Once I’ve used it my eyelashes can actually be seen with a defined curl and with a bit of mascara I just love how it looks. I’m so glad I bought this, recommend to anyone!"

Heated eyelash curlers

Lash Star Heated Lash Curler, £32, Current Body

Give yourself an at-home lash lift in seconds with Lash Star’s heated eyelash curler. Lightweight, simple to use and rechargeable via USB port, it’s so low maintenance. It has four different heat settings to choose from, depending on your desired finish.

Top review: "Easy to use and usually my lashes straighten out after using a manual curler, but with this heated curler they stay beautiful all day!"

Grande Lash Lift Heated Lash Curler, £36, Lookfantastic

Grande’s heated eyelash curler is gentle but effective. Choose from two heat settings, then brush through your lashes using the comb-like device to lift them upwards and out. It features a grooved safety slot to prevent any direct heat on your skin.

Top review: "I like this so much I bought two. With the old lash curlers that most people use I was always afraid of chopping my eyelashes off from having to squeeze the curler too hard. With this I don't have to worry about it, it does a good job lifting my lashes. It lasts literally all day. I work a 24 hour shift most of the time, sometimes I sleep at work and when I wake up my lashes are still curled. I highly recommend!"

Maryan Heated Eyelash Curler, £15.99, Amazon

Amazon’s Choice is this pocket-sized device which heats up in just 10 seconds. Designed to be used with mascara, the curved head perfectly reaches every lash to create a super dramatic, lengthened look.

Top review: "I have the shortest straightest lashes known to mankind. I was sceptical but this really does work. Honest. You need to use mascara first. It works so well even my husband noticed the difference."

