Cycle syncing 101: How to eat and exercise in the 4 phases of your menstrual cycle

Changing your diet and exercise routine throughout your menstrual cycle may sound complex, but what if it could help to support hormonal balance and put an end to uncomfortable symptoms and PMS? Introducing cycle syncing, the concept of tuning into your natural cycles and aligning the way you eat, move and even work or socialise to work with your body, instead of against it. You may already be doing this intuitively without even realising it, swapping nights out for curling up on the sofa in the days leading up to your period, or taking advantage of your increased energy mid-cycle to try more challenging workouts.

When you really pay attention to things like food cravings, energy levels and your mood in line with your menstrual cycle, you will soon learn how your body responds to hormonal fluctuations throughout the month. But what foods are most beneficial at each stage, and should we really be planning our social events around our periods?

© Getty Images Some women turn to cycle syncing to ease symptoms of PMS and feel better throughout their cycle

I'm a health and nutrition coach who has studied women's hormones extensively, and wrote my first book - How to Understand and Balance Your Hormones - around this topic. Over the past few years, I have learned just how powerful supporting your hormones' natural rhythms can be, particularly throughout pregnancy and as a new mum, when women experience some of the biggest hormonal fluctuations of their lives. I know that the idea of cycle syncing may sound complicated, but it is much more intuitive and will soon become second nature once you get started. Here's everything you need to know…

What is cycle syncing?

Cycle syncing is the practice of tailoring your workouts, diet, and daily routines to match the natural rhythm of your menstrual cycle. As hormones like oestrogen and progesterone rise and fall throughout the month, your energy, mood, and focus can change too. Instead of fighting those changes, cycle syncing encourages you to work with them, planning high-energy activities when you feel your best and slowing down when your body needs rest.

The four phases of the menstrual cycle

The average menstrual cycle is 28 days long, but a regular cycle of anywhere between 21 and 35 days can be normal. Throughout each cycle, there are four distinct phases, with ovulation typically happening roughly halfway through.

Menstrual phase: During your period, you may have low energy levels, so you should focus on resting and eating iron-rich foods. Follicular phase: In the next phase, you should notice that you have more energy as oestrogen and testosterone levels rise. This is a good time to try strength or HIIT workouts. Ovulatory phase: Around halfway through your cycle, oestrogen and testosterone levels reach their peak, which also equates with peak energy levels. This may be a time when you are feeling your best, more social, and have energy for dynamic workouts. Luteal phase: After ovulation, you may notice that PMS symptoms may appear. Gentler exercise and a diet rich in complex carbohydrates and magnesium-rich foods are ideal for the luteal phase.

Eating for your hormones

Ideally, we should all be eating a healthy, balanced diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables, healthy fats and whole grains throughout our whole menstrual cycle, but your hormones may benefit from focusing on different nutrients at each phase.

Iron-rich and anti-inflammatory foods - During the menstrual phase, an anti-inflammatory diet featuring iron-rich foods such as meat, fish and legumes can support energy levels and replenish iron stores. Be sure to add plenty of vitamin C, via fruit and veg like strawberries, tomatoes and peppers, to enhance absorption of plant-based iron sources.

Protein and healthy fats - In the follicular phase, it can be beneficial to focus on consuming lean protein and healthy fats, such as nuts, seeds and avocado, to support hormone production and sustain energy, particularly if you're being more active. It can be common to experience bloating and digestive issues around this time, so incorporating gut-friendly fermented foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut and kefir can support gut health.

Fibre and cruciferous vegetables - Ovulation is the shortest phase of the menstrual cycle, and a time when oestrogen levels are highest. Fibre-rich foods and cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli and cauliflower, will help these hormones to metabolise and prevent them from being stored in the body. Meanwhile, staying hydrated can counteract any water retention caused by surging hormones.

© Getty Images Eating a healthy, anti-inflammatory diet can support cycle syncing

Magnesium, B vitamins, and complex carbs - Ever wondered why you want to curl up and eat chocolate in the luteal phase? This may be a sign that your body needs magnesium, and dark chocolate is a good source of this mineral, so tuck in! Magnesium will help to ease bloating and reduce cramps, and complex carbs like sweet potato and brown rice can support blood sugar balance and prevent mood swings. Meanwhile, B-vitamins - particularly B6 and B12 - can support progesterone production and mood regulation. Salmon, eggs, chickpeas and leafy greens are all good sources of these vital vitamins.

Meanwhile, naturopathic nutritionist Jessica Shand recommends seed cycling as a way of promoting healthy hormones. "Seed cycling is an Ayurvedic practice that involves consuming specific seeds at different phases of your menstrual cycle to nourish the body with key nutrients and support your natural hormonal rhythms," the naturopathic nutritionist explains. "During the follicular phase (day 1 to ovulation at day 14), we use flaxseeds and pumpkin seeds to support healthy oestrogen levels. These seeds are rich in lignans and zinc, which help modulate oestrogen and support follicle development.

"In the luteal phase (after ovulation from day 15 to day 28, regardless of if your cycle is longer), we shift to sunflower seeds and sesame seeds to gently support progesterone production. These are rich in vitamin E and selenium, key for hormone synthesis (as well as thyroid health) and supporting the liver’s detox pathways and the gut microbiome."

Exercise and energy levels

Hormonal shifts throughout the menstrual cycle can have a big impact on energy levels, as you may have already noticed. It is likely that you will naturally feel less energetic in the luteal and menstrual phases, while you may feel at your best during the follicular and ovulatory phases, when hormone levels rise and peak. Rather than forcing yourself into challenging HIIT workouts during your period, cycle syncing instead involves adapting your workouts in tune with the phase you are in. This may look like the following:

© Getty Images You may want to adapt your exercise routine depending on the stage of your menstrual cycle you are in

Menstrual - When energy levels are low, gentle movement like yoga and stretching may be best.

When energy levels are low, gentle movement like yoga and stretching may be best. Follicular - You may have more energy for workouts like lifting weights and running as your energy levels rise.

You may have more energy for workouts like lifting weights and running as your energy levels rise. Ovulatory - Now is the time to try that new group class or HIIT workout as your hormone levels peak.

Now is the time to try that new group class or HIIT workout as your hormone levels peak. Luteal - Swap intense exercise for workouts like pilates or walking during the luteal phase.

Productivity and mood

While we can't all adapt our working lives to tie in with our menstrual cycle, where possible, it may be beneficial to make sure you're balancing your schedule so you're not taking on extra tasks or challenged with tight deadlines at a time when your energy levels have dipped, such as the luteal or menstrual phase.

Keeping track of your cycle and mood using an app or journal may help you to identify when it's best to push yourself or give that big presentation, and when it's best to reflect and rest as much as possible within the confines of your role.

What the science says

There hasn't been enough research into cycle syncing to provide conclusive evidence of how effective it is in reducing symptoms of PMS or improving well-being. Much of the research on cycle syncing has focused on athletic performance, but has so far proved inconclusive on whether it is impacted at different stages of the menstrual cycle.

Although more research is needed in this area, anecdotally, many women say they have more self-awareness and feel better when they follow cycle syncing. Regardless of outcome, getting to understand more about your body and how it is affected by your monthly cycle is a positive thing, allowing you to work with your hormones, rather than against them.