Amy Schumer makes major change after displaying 40lbs weight loss in tiny dress

Amy Schumer appears to be entering a new era following her 40lbs weight loss transformation. The 44-year-old made a major change to her Instagram profile on Tuesday, deciding to remove all the evidence of her pre-weight loss by deleting every photo before uploading one that highlighted her slimmed-down physique. Amy looked tiny in a strapless red dress that showcased her slender legs. Captioning the carousel of pics that showed off her new look, she wrote: "I actually left my house tonight. Who’s proud? I'm feeling good and happy," before claiming she "deleted my old pics for no reason!"

Hours before Amy wiped her Instagram clean, she shared her very first post on her Stories, revealing her plans to remove all her previous photos from her grid. "My first ever insta post. I'm gonna erase them all cause why not?" she wrote. On October 30, Amy shared an update on her weight loss journey and revealed that she was "feeling strong and like myself."

"I'm enjoying how I look but man it is all about how you feel," the actress continued. "I'm so grateful to be pain free thanks to my trainer Mona at reload who has helped strengthen me since my back surgery and @seckinmd for lifting all the endometriosis' out of my body. @midihealth helping me navigate perimenopause and my psychologist."

She concluded: "I got all dressed up and ready to go to my friends 50th and then decided I wasn't feeling up to it and wanted to stay home with my little guy. Thanks for all the love. Sending it right back."

The Trainwreck actress has been open about her weight loss journey and her use of GLP-1 medications to suppress her appetite. "It's not about needing to be slamming, because I've never been famous for being hot. But I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022.

Amy began to take Ozempic, a brand of GLP-1, which is typically given to diabetes patients, but she had a "horrible experience," after she revealed she had liposuction in 2022. "I have this gene, GDF15, which makes you extremely prone to nausea, which is why I was so sick during my pregnancy," she said during a January appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show.

"So, I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was, like, bedridden. I was like, vomiting — and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they're all good. So, God bless them. I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great, and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point? I'm in bed, and my son's like, 'Can you play tag? And I'm like, 'I can't.' She was eventually prescribed Mounjaro, another GLP-1 iteration, and had a "really good experience" with the drug.