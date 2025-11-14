Inside Steph Curry's major career change

Professional basketball player, Steph Curry, just made a major career change. The point guard for the Golden State Warriors, announced that after 13 years, his partnership with Under Armour is over. The statement was sudden and surprised fans of the player and the athletic brand, who had partnered to create shoes and clothing for the sport. But, for his part, the 37-year-old said: "I'm excited for a future that's focused on aggressive growth with a continued commitment to keep showing up for the next generation."

Steph started working with Under Armour in 2012 when he was just 24-years-old. Through their partnership, he created Curry Brand, which is one of the most successful arms of Under Armour. The split comes at a time when the sporting brand is struggling. The CEO of the brand, Kevin Plank, made a statement about the ending of the partnership.

"For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround," he said, continuing: "And for Stephen, it's the right moment to let what we created evolve on his terms. We'll always be grateful for what he's brought to the UA team."

The decision doesn't mean that Steph won't run Curry Brand anymore. The basketball player will maintain sole ownership of the brand and can find another retailer. While the exact value of Curry Brand isn't public, it is expected to generate between $100 million and $120 million in revenue in 2026 and is a significant contributor to Steph's net worth.

© Getty Images Steph's line with Under Armour is one of its most successful

What is Steph Curry's net worth?

According to Celebritynetworth, the basketball player is worth $240 million. His salary this season is nearly $60 million and he is playing under a four-year, $215 million contract with his team, the Golden State Warriors. Last year, Steph surpassed Lebron James to become the NBA's highest paid player. Aside from his partnership with Under Armour, Steph also works with JPMorgan Chase, Callaway, Rakuten, Panini, USA Sports Marketing, Fanatics, and Simplicity.

© Getty Steph and his daughter Riley speaking with the media

Who is Steph Curry's wife?

© Getty Images The couple has been together for 18 years

Steph is married to 36-year-old Ayesha Curry. The two met as teenagers in a church youth group while growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina. They reconnected years later when they were in Los Angeles, and by 2011, they tied the knot. Ayesha is a successful businesswoman and chef who even had a cooking show on Food Network.

© Getty The Curry family lives in Silicon Valley

The couple are parents to four kids – Riley, 13, Ryan, 10, Canon, seven, and Caius, one. After welcoming their youngest in May of last year, Ayesha explained in an essay for the mom's publication, Sweet July: "For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done. We said, 'Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.' And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, 'Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit."