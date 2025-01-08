Designer activewear that will make you want to work out

January always has that 'back to school' feeling. Cue many of us going headfirst into new fitness regimes. It's a cliché, but there really is no better incentive to brave the cold and get to a class than some chic designer activewear.

Thanks to the rise of athlesiure, luxury fashion houses from Louis Vuitton to Loewe offer stylish sportswear that will make you look and feel amazing, and you can actually work out in.

Whether you love a low impact reformer pilates class or an endorphin-filled HIIT session, these designer brands offer everything from sleek black sets, to gym gear in bright hues and preppy oversized pieces.

adidas by Stella McCartney

Like her ready-to-wear collections, adidas by Stella McCartney is a fusion of style and sustainability. Since its launch in 2005, she redefined activewear, bringing cutting-edge designs and eco-conscious materials to the forefront. The high-performance sportswear offers sophisticated, feminine silhouettes that prioritise functionality but can also effortlessly transition from the gym to the street (or your sofa).

A true trailblazer in the evolution of conscious luxury, Stella's pieces embrace sustainable fabrics and practices. You'll find everything from insulating leggings backed in fleece to keep your muscles warm, to compressive fit tops with ventilation sleeves. We love: TruePace COLD.RDY Leggings, £121 and TruePurpose Top, £93

Anine Bing Sport

Anine Bing combines her Scandinavian roots with Los Angeles’ laid-back aesthetic for her eponymous brand's Sport collection. As coveted as her ready-to-wear pieces, you'll find the same minimalist style with clean lines, contemporary shapes, and a monochrome palette. Not just activewear sets, her sporty hoodies and sweatshirts are now synonymous with her luxury label. We love: Harvey Sweatshirt, £210 and Blake Leggings, £115

Tory Burch Sport

Whether you're heading to the tennis court or a barre class, Tory Sport combines Tory Burch's signature preppy elegance with performance-driven design. The fabrics are luxurious and breathable, offering both comfort and movement while maintaining the elevated aesthetic the brand is known for. With a focus on versatility, each piece can easily transition from active pursuits to downtime. Expect prints and feminine silhouettes, from top-rated leggings to stylish tennis skirts. We love: Weightless Chevron Leggings, £145 and Tech Piqué Side-Slit Tennis Skirt, £165

Loewe x On

On launched its first ever designer collaboration with Loewe in 2022, thanks to creative director Jonathan Anderson's love of the cult Swiss running brand. Known for innovative light-as-air sneakers, the Loewe spin further cemented them in the style stakes, and last spring this extended into apparel, from jackets to leggings and sports bras, with new drops set to continue. We love: Performance Crop Top, £175 and Cloudtilt 2.0 Sneaker, £425

Louis Vuitton

If a £1,000 sports bra won't get you into the gym, nothing will. Louis Vuitton has a limited collection of sportswear that's the ultimate in luxury. Marrying flexible, technical fabrics and practical designs with the French fashion house's iconic monogram, you'll never want to take it off. We love: LV Stripe Sports Bra, £1,380 and Monogram Towelling Jogging Trousers, £2,480