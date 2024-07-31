Steph Curry's wife Ayesha shares bittersweet relationship update amid his Olympic venture

Ayesha and Steph Curry's 13 year wedding anniversary certainly has a bittersweet undertone, as the basketball player is away in Paris as part of Team U.S.A's national basketball team. But that didn't stop his wife from taking to Instagram and showing her love for him.

© @ayeshacurry Ayesha has been married to Steph for 13 years

The mom-of-four took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her husband, as she shared a number of photos of the duo together - including a throwback of them when they were a lot younger.

© @ayeshacurry Ayesha shared a throwback of herself with Steph

She captioned the carousel: "13 years of being married to the love of my life. I am so excited to see what the next decade brings. 4 babies, 16 years together and a whole lot of memories later and here we are… lucky 13. It just gets better and better. Let’s freaking go!!!!!!"

Ayesha's post comes as Steph already shared his own post dedicated to their love, which he captioned: "13 years in and still loving every minute of it my woman!" Steph may be completely focused on bringing home victory for Team U.S.A, but he had more than a moment for his wife.

© @ayeshacurry Ayesha Curry shared a sweet snap of Caius

Especially after the couple welcomed their fourth child Caius on May 11, who Ayesha is no doubt looking after while her husband is away in France. Ayesha revealed that while she and Steph initially "thought we were done" having kids, they decided last year "somebody was missing".

Steph's Olympic journey

© Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto Stephen Curry is Team U.S.A's top point guard at his first Olympics

The Golden Gates Warrior star is an integral figure in Team U.S.A's team as point guard, playing alongside LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker. This is Steph's first time playing in the Olympics, despite his impressive record in the NBA.

Situated in Group C, Team U.S.A are up against Serbia, South Sudan, and Puerto Rico to enter the Quarter Finals.

© Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James (L-R) of USA celebrates victory in the group stage match between Serbia and USA

No doubt, the team thought that their run on the global stage would be incredibly easy. But Serbia didn't go down without a fight as they faced off with the all-star team. Team U.S.A beat Serbia 110-84. Steph's team will face South Sudan - who beat Puerto Rico 90-79 - on July 31 before facing Puerto Rico on August 3.

The national team has won gold at the Olympics for four consecutive games. Since 1936, they have brought home 16 gold medals, two bronzes, and one silver. The only year they did not place was 1980, when the United States took part in the largest boycott in Olympic history to protest the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.