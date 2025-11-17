Pauline Quirke's family issue health update - 10 months after star retired from spotlight

Pauline Quirke's family has issued an update on her health, following the TV star's dementia diagnosis. Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Monday, Pauline's husband of 29 years, Steve Sheen, and son, Charlie Quirke, revealed how the actress, who officially retired from all professional and commercial duties in January 2025, has been doing. Asked where Pauline, 66, was in her dementia journey, Steve replied: "We don't know. She's still funny. She's talking. She's happy. Is it four years, eight years, 10 years, 12 years, 20, who knows?"

Chiming in, Charlie, who will undertake a 140km trek for Alzheimer's Research UK in December, added: "That's the problem, no one tells you. My mum knows exactly who we are, and every time she sees all of us, she smiles, laughs, says 'I love you', says 'hello'."

"You know, it is what it is," noted Steve. "We, unfortunately, are not in a state where we can do much about it. Just take every day and try, and take the best moment out of that day that you can. It's a long journey. If we can just help a little bit by using Pauline as the catalyst to make more people aware, then we should."

© Shutterstock Charlie Quirke said his mum is still the "the funniest person" he knows

Charlie also appeared in another, separate interview with BBC Breakfast to discuss his upcoming challenge for Alzheimer's Research UK. Echoing his earlier comments, the 31-year-old said: "My mum has always been my best friend, and her condition has not changed that. She is still happy, loving, and still, I can say, the funniest person I know in the world."

Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis

Pauline, famed for her roles in Birds of a Feather, Emmerdale, and Broadchurch, was diagnosed with dementia in 2021. However, it wasn't until January 2025 that the news was made public. "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of dementia in 2021," Steve confirmed in a statement.

© Shutterstock Pauline Quirke pictured with her husband Steve Sheen

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA). Her talent, dedication and vision have touched countless lives, and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA, where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young people's progression and interest in the arts, and enhanced their self-confidence.

"We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. For the time being, we will not be engaging in interviews or making further statements, since Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren."

Alongside Pauline's decision to retire, it was announced by Alzheimer's Research UK that Pauline, Steve, and the rest of their family had "pledged future support" to the organisation and would be working "to drive funds for research and awareness of dementia".