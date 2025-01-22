Pauline Quirke's off-grid home with husband Steve amid dementia diagnosis

Best known for her iconic role as Sharon Theodopolopodous in Birds of a Feather, Pauline Quirke has stepped away from her acting career due to a dementia diagnosis.

The Broadchurch actress will be spending more time with her family, and she reportedly lives on a canal boat with her husband Steve Sheen, according to an article by The Sun. Nothing else is known about her unique living situation.

Pauline pictured on her houseboat

Former home

Pauline previously owned a Dorset penthouse which she originally purchased after falling in love with the location during her Broadchurch filming alongside starts Olivia Coleman and David Tennant.

Pauline's open-plan living room in previous property

The 2019 estate agent listing gave chance to see inside her two-bed holiday condo with its immaculate views across the sea.

The property features an open-plan living space with bi-fold doors opening onto a balcony area. The decor is modern and minimal, leaving the striking West Bay scenery to do the talking.

Pauline's unique kitchen in her former home

The curved kitchen is a sight to behold with its uniquely positioned cabinets wrapping around the edge and an asymmetrical kitchen island in the middle.

The incredible views continue in the master bedroom - can you imagine waking up to that postcard-esque scenery? How divine!

The master bedroom is seriously stunning

Sad news

Pauline's husband of 28 years, Steve, confirmed that she had resigned from "all professional and commercial duties" after receiving a dementia diagnosis in a statement released on Tuesday. It went on to say that the actress “just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren."

The star has a daughter, Emily, 40, and son, Charlie, 30, and it is unknown how many grandchildren she has. See Pauline's son Charlie in rare video clip...

WATCH: Pauline Quirke's son Charlie makes rare TV appearance

Fans have sent their love to Pauline and her family in swathes of online messages.

© Shutterstock Pauline Quirke and husband Steve Sheen

"Very, very sad. A British icon who will be missed from our tv screens. Wishing Pauline and family all the best as they navigate this," penned one fan on X (formerly known as Twitter), and another added: "So very sad to hear this sad news, my thoughts go out to Pauline, her family and friends."

Steve has said: "We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period."

© Photo: Getty Images The Birds of a Feather ladies

Loose Women's Linda Robson, who played Pauline's sister, Tracy, in Birds of a Feather, has revealed that Pauline had already removed herself from the public eye due to an altogether different reason - stage fright. The Mirror reports that Pauline even refused to do live TV because of her anxiety.

Speaking on Loose Women on Tuesday, Ruth Langsford touched upon the shock news, and she also took a moment to explain Linda's current absence from the hit ITV show.

"Linda Robson, obviously great friends with Pauline, is actually away at the moment, otherwise she would have joined us today to talk about her friend. And obviously she has known for some time," Ruth told viewers.