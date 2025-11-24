Ariana Grande's vigorous 5AM routine during Wicked press tour revealed

No one may mourn the wicked, but in Ariana Grande's case, no one mourns the lack of sleep either! The Oscar-nominated actress and singer explained just how tiring things can get while in the middle of a busy year of work.

The 32-year-old sat down with Nicole Kidman for Interview Magazine to discuss their shared award cycle experience earlier this year for Wicked and Babygirl respectively, Ariana's return to Glinda for the sequel For Good, and her continuing work in both film and music. For Good, released almost a year after the original on November 21, earned the star rave reviews for her individual performance and has already grossed over $220 million worldwide (as of writing).

© Getty Images Ariana Grande sat down for a new interview explaining what her very busy life looks like now

The "Yes, And?" singer explained she was in New York City at the time of the interview filming Focker-In-Law with Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Teri Polo, Blythe Danner, Skyler Gisondo and more. The film, slated for a 2026 release, is the fourth installment in the comedy franchise.

Nicole, 58, asked Ariana: "So just to be a fly on the wall, what's your day like tomorrow?" further asking about what her usual daily routine looks like when it comes to wake-up times, fitness and wellness, etc. "Give us your secrets."

© Getty Images The star is currently busy promoting the newly released "Wicked: For Good"

Ariana answered: "Tomorrow I have an early call time—not too early. Tomorrow I have to leave at 5:30," which momentarily stunned the famously always-busy Nicole, who dubbed it an "insanely early" call time, which Ariana explained was due to it involving "a little bit of a drive."

"But I'll try to wake up and get some steps in before — I'll try to be gentle," she continued. "If I'm not feeling like I have the energy, I won't," further expanding on doing "a little medi" on the drive there.

"I use my drives to either listen to music in my headphones and zone out a little bit or do a meditation, or both, depending on how long the drive is. And then I'll shoot, not that this means anything to anyone reading, scene 37 and 38 tomorrow."

After the Practical Magic star jokingly offered to run lines with her, Ariana mentioned that over lunch, she "will probably go over other things," specifically pointing to the then-pending Wicked: For Good press tour, including the NBC special they'd filmed in Los Angeles just before then, Wicked: One Wonderful Night. The press tour will likely conclude post-awards season in 2026, almost two years after it first began.

© Universal Pictures Ariana's return as Glinda the Good aka Galinda Upland has earned rave reviews

The pair then debated the concept of a good nap in the middle of the day, with Nicole saying she can go "twenty minutes and I can come back strong," though Ariana confessed it wasn't as easy for her. "I just have more coffee and get my eighth wind."

When she's back home, the Sweetener hitmaker then settles in for a hot bath, with "some doom scrolling in the day at some points," although in the bath she's "usually FaceTiming my best friends, to be honest."

© Getty Images "I'll just be submerged and silent. I'm a Cancer, so I love the water."

Shouting out her closest friends, she continued: "I like to put my laptop on the edge and touch base with Doug [Middlebrook] or Courtney [Chipolone] or Aaron [Simon Gross]." Ariana concluded with: "Other times I'll just be submerged and silent. I'm a Cancer, so I love the water," professing herself to be someone with a "soft shell" due to her sign.