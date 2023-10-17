Nicole Kidman's unusual bedtime routine that impacts Keith Urban

We all know the importance of a good bedtime routine to ensure a satisfying night's sleep, but Big Little Lies actress Nicole Kidman takes her nightly rituals a step further than most – and it impacts the life of her husband, Keith Urban.

In an interview with W Magazine, 56-year-old Nicole gave an insight into how she winds down of an evening, and her routine starts as you might expect, with a warm bath, before taking a stricter turn.

"[I start with] a hot bath—I love taking one with a hot cup of tea next to me," Nicole told W, before sharing the beverage she sips during tubtime.

"I’ve now become a huge fan of drinking Sleepytime tea, and sometimes I take Swisse Collagen Sleep Powder, which can be a really lovely to get ready for a good night’s rest."

Explaining her supplement choice, Nicole told Vogue: "I just love this sleep powder. With such a hectic schedule, kids, and erratic work hours, this sleep powder has saved me time and time again."

As a wellness guru, we're not surprised Nicole has a sleep supplement routine – but it's the next step in her ritual that perhaps bothers her husband Keith.

While it's encouraged to not expose oneself to bright lights near bedtime, as it can upset our circadian rhythm, Nicole takes it a step further than simply turning down the lights in all her rooms.

"I also try to dim the lights in the house before starting my bedtime routine, which has proven to be pretty effective," she said. Dimming the lights in the whole house is somewhat unusual – what if Keith is trying to practice his guitar, or their children, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 12, want to stay up a bit longer?

As well as a fulsome evening routine, Nicole has morning practices that keep her feeling well, too.

She told Vogue: "Tea has become so much a part of my ritual, especially in the morning. I love a great cup of matcha."

It's not all about supplements, though, Nicole also makes sure to work out first thing.

"To get myself energized for the day I start with a workout, usually a run," she told Vogue.

"Then I’ll wake up the kids and we’ll have breakfast together—I always drink tons of water and a bone-dry cappuccino to start off the day. This is all before I even turn on my phone. Whether I am due to be on set or enjoying a restful day at home with my family, I like to start my day with this ritual."

Nicole's routine seems to be working for her, as she barely seems to have aged a day since she first appeared on our screens!

