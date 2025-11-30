Jelly Roll reveals upcoming challenge following drastic weight loss transformation

Jelly Roll has lost over 200 pounds since he started his weight loss journey back in 2022. He has crossed out some major goals already and he recently added a new one to his list for next year and the singer isn't waiting until New Year's Eve to get started on a resolution.

The Grammy-nominated performer took to his YouTube vlog on November 20 to share that he has his eyes on taking part in the New York City marathon next year. He announced that he is planning to run, alongside his friend of over 20 years Greg Sanford.

Jelly Roll enthusiastically stated: "We decided we should do something together, ain't that right big G?" Greg shouted along: "That's right," as the singer said: "Tell him what we gon' do Greg." He revealed: "We're running the New York Marathon." The performer passionately added: "The New York [expletive] Marathon. Next year, dog. We got ourselves on a year-long goal baby. We're back out here. We're walking right now cause we're talking to y'all, but the truth is, we're finna get that sweat in dog."

Jelly Roll and Greg have been teamed up for a while in order to be each other's workout and accountability buddies to stay on track. Greg opened up about his own struggles with weight and said during the vlog: "I started off with 425 pounds. Got down 238 pounds. Got complacent and am sitting at about 283 right now. I'm fixing to get it off." Jelly Roll expressed that Greg was his inspiration behind his huge weight loss. He shared: "So listen, when Greg started losing the weight, I was still 500-something pounds and he would show up every week and try to encourage me to get the weight off. It was watching Greg lose the weight that inspired me."

And Jelly Roll did just that. He lost his first 70 pounds when he trained for the 2 Bears 5K run back in May 2024. During that time, he ran up to three miles, four to six times a week to prepare, and he crossed the finish line. He's also been focusing on a high-protein diet that includes healthier versions of Nashville-style hot chicken, and Waffle House hashbrowns. The singer emphasized that he wanted to lose weight the natural way and without Ozempic because he was fearful of acid reflux because there's a possibility that it may rip his vocal cords.

Although he most likely wants to kick off his prep in high gear, he's taking it easy because he's dealing with an injury at the moment. He revealed his current workout on YouTube: "Little Southern rock n' roll playing in the background. Five minute warm-up, like a 20 minute pace. Super slow. Just letting the legs know we're finna go to work baby. It's 65 degrees outside today in Nashville. Probably I should have went outside and got the miles in like I normally do but I'm still babying this knee from this meniscus tear and I'm letting these stem cells do their work. So I'm like chillin." We're positive that Jelly Roll will get better in no time and will continue achieving all his goals, just like he has done so far.