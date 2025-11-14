Watch: Jelly Roll makes plastic surgery comment as he undergoes new transformation after losing over 200lbs

Jelly Roll is looking better than ever after undergoing a huge body transformation over the last two years, but he admitted he may need a helping hand after losing well over 200lbs. Appearing in a new video with his wife, Bunnie Xo, on her Instagram on Thursday, the "Son of a Sinner" singer hinted that he will be going under the knife to deal with excess skin following his weight loss, but also joked that some more plastic surgery may be in order. "We know we're gonna have to get some skin cut here," he said, pointing to his chest, "but we're trying to see if a facelift might be in order," he jokingly added, much to his wife's surprise.

It wasn't just his comment on plastic surgery that stunned Bunnie. The video was in aid of another transformation for Jelly Roll, as he revealed he was shaving off his beard, and not even his wife has seen him without facial hair. "I have been with my husband for going on 10 years now, and I have never seen this man without his facial hair," Bunnie said. "You guys know as women we get catfished, because we don't know what the hell's under there."

Ever the supportive wife, Bunnie cheered on her husband, excited to see his newly defined jawline, as he shaved his face off camera. Halfway through, he showed her what he looked like with just a goatee, and that received a better reaction than his clean-shaven face. "Oh my god! Baby, it looks really good. Oh my god, the cop 'stash is fire… the total naked face…it's not terrible," she said before bursting out laughing. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Jelly Roll's new look, though, as he did not unveil the results on camera.

© Instagram Jelly Roll has shaved off his facial hair

The musician, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, once tipped the scales at over 500lbs before he embarked on his weight loss journey. While the physical differences are clear to see, Jelly Roll admitted that slimming down has had a huge effect on his personality, too.

© Getty Images Bunnie has never seen her husband without facial hair

"I'm nicer," he said on The Hot Hits with Nic and Loren. "You know what I'm saying? I was a mean fat person. I was a cocky, arrogant, fat a**hole. Like what? It's crazy. Somebody was like, 'You're going to get a six-pack and turn into a monster.' I was like, 'I'm actually becoming a way better human.' I don't hate my life as much. You know what I mean?"