Meghan Trainor reveals her one 'life-changing' health decision after recent weight loss

Meghan Trainor is putting her recent health decisions out for the public to see, especially in the wake of recent polarized reactions to her drastic weight loss, and is especially pointing to one major change she made to her lifestyle.

The singer, 31, spoke with People about a "life-changing" move that came, somehow, after her husband Daryl Sabara visited a psychic, who had a surprisingly on-point prediction about his wife and her reliance on caffeine.

"The psychic never met me," she recalled to the publication. "My husband was gifted a session with her and she said, 'Your wife is using coffee like speed. She's non-stop and it's not helping her and she's just crashing out'," comparing her use of coffee to the symptoms of "crashing out" usually associated with drugs like speed and adderall without actually using them.

Apparently, the reading turned out to be surprisingly prescient, and a lot of the "off" effects Meghan felt at the time, especially with her adrenals and hormones, came down to being overworked and stressed. And coffee was her stress-reliever in that moment.

"I wasn't feeling great. And I was like, 'I don't understand. I eat so healthy, I work out. Why do I feel like this?' And I realized I was overworking myself," she explained, and of her shock at the reading, she continued: "I was like, 'How does she know that?'"

"And he came home and told me, and I immediately stopped. Cold turkey just stopped because I was drinking it all day to just survive and be steady and then I would crash and be buzzing at night to sleep." While it was "tough" at first, especially in the first week, she's since powered through, which is what she also intends to do for her upcoming tour.

In June, Meghan will embark on the Get In Girl Tour, in support of her upcoming album Toy with Me, set to drop on April 24, 2026. Her fifth headlining tour will feature supporting acts Icona Pop and her brother Ryan Trainor. And already, the singer is promising "no sleep."

"I will do the show. We get up at 7 a.m. because the kids get up at 7 a.m. and then we go find an amusement park or a museum," she said, referring to her sons Riley and Bruce, shared with the Spy Kids star. "Then we eat lunch together, I do a soundcheck, we have early dinner so that I don't burp on stage."

"And after soundcheck, I'm in full glam, like pop star outfit, and I'm helping our incredible nanny Leslie, who helps us out and my husband and my mom. There's four of us on two kids trying to get them in a bath that we unfold to put in this shower. It's chaos."

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this week, Meghan also spoke about being body shamed online after posting before-after pictures of her transformation, courtesy of a more rigorous fitness regime and small doses of the GLP-1 drug Mounjaro, which she has acknowledged. "It felt like a flame lit off, and I was just getting attacked by so many mean comments," she explained.

"Usually, I don't get a lot of mean comments, or I don't look at them and they don't faze me. But these ones were, like, so aggressive. They're like, 'You were the bass girl, why're you thin now?'" saying that while she was remaining intentional about the change in her lifestyle to be a more active mother for her two sons, the comments did "break my heart."