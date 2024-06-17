Meghan Trainor reveals secret to her happy marriage with Daryl Sabara in rare comment

She may be one of the biggest names in pop music, but Meghan Trainor's marriage advice is remarkably down-to-earth.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, the All About That Bass singer, 30, revealed it all comes down to one word: communication.

"Just talk at all times like 'Here's how I feel, here's what I want, here's what I need,'" she explained, as her husband Daryl Sabara proudly watched on, before referencing a method made famous by American research professor, Brené Brown.

"We do that new thing we saw online that’s like 'what percentage you're at,' especially parenting. So like, 'I'm at ten, I need you to come in at 90'. We communicate very well."

In a 2020 podcast interview from The Tim Ferriss Show, that has since gone viral on TikTok, Brené Brown hits out at the idea that marriages should be "50/50" and explains how she and her husband check in with each other by sharing their levels of "energy, investment, kindness, patience."

For example, if one of them is at 20 per cent capacity, and the other is at 80, the partner with more energy will take on more duties from housework to emotional support.

Meghan and Daryl, who married in 2018 after being set up by friend Chloë Grace Moretz, also shared a sweet moment on stage during Meghan’s set.

The songstress proudly introduced her husband, saying: "Ladies and gentlemen, Juni Cortez is in the building!" referencing his Spy Kids character before sharing a brief kiss.

"I love you baby, happy Father’s Day. It’s his day!" she exclaimed, adding, "I heard him in my ears, he said, 'You’re doing so good baby, I love you.'"

© Getty Daryl regularly supports Meghan when she tours around the world

She also did a shout out to her firstborn, telling the cheering crowd, "My son Riley is watching, hi Riley! Everyone say hi Riley!"

Meghan and Daryl’s children, Riley, born in February 2021 and Barry, born in July 2023, were not in attendance at the concert but the proud mum revealed to HELLO! how she and the family will be celebrating Barry’s milestone birthday.

"A big cake for him to make a mess in. Just smash cake," she says.

© Instagram Meghan shares sons Riley and Barry with husband Daryl

Meghan has made it no secret that she wants to expand her family and add a few more girls to her household. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Grammy winner said she’d want her "nepo baby" daughter to play her in the film of her life.

"I want two daughters – that’s my dream," she added.