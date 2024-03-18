Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's relationship – from their double date with Brooklyn Beckham to surgeries, touring, and sons

Meghan Trainor is set to release her sixth studio album, Timeless, this June, the follow-up to her 2022 album Takin' It Back, and has also announced a new tour.

The 30-year-old singer will embark on the 24-date The Timeless Tour this September, and like in the past, will likely be joined by her husband Daryl Sabara and their two sons.

Ahead of the new tour and album, here's a timeline of Meghan and Daryl's relationship, from their first meeting a decade ago to their marriage and family…

© Getty Images Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor, together since 2016, married since 2018

Their A-list first double date

Meghan and Daryl, now 31, first met at a house party back in 2014, but wouldn't go on their first date till July 2016, when they were set up by none other than Chloë Grace Moretz.

During an appearance on Chelsea Handler's Netflix talk show, she explained that Chloë set the two up when Meghan wanted to date, and they went bowling and for karaoke on a double date with Chloë and her then-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham.

© Instagram The couple went Instagram official in October 2016 with this selfie

Making things official

Months later, that October, Meghan shared a photo with Daryl on Instagram and made their romance official, and they then began gushing over each other on social media constantly.

While they became known for being honest about their PDA and personal lives, they made things all the more official a year and a half into dating, when the Spy Kids star proposed to Meghan on December 21, 2017, a day before her 24th birthday.

A year later, on the "Lips Are Movin'" singer's 25th birthday, the two tied the knot in an intimate backyard ceremony attended by friends and family, two and a half years after their first date.

Building a family

In October 2020, the couple announced on social media that they were expecting their first child, and welcomed their son Riley, now three, in February 2021.

© Instagram Meghan and Daryl's two sons, Riley and Barry

They maintained that they were eager to continue expanding their family, and in early 2023, announced their second pregnancy, with Meghan revealing on The Kelly Clarkson Show that April that they were expecting another boy. Their son Barry was born in July. Watch the moment she revealed the second baby's gender below...

Meghan Trainor reveals the gender of her second baby

Health struggles

Meghan revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2017 that her then-boyfriend was her biggest support system when she had her second vocal cord surgery, going so far as to learn sign language to communicate with her.

"He would stick with me and paint with me, even though his were not as good as mine. He put effort in it," she gushed.

Daryl was also by her side after a "traumatic" experience with the birth of their first son, who required a C-section and remained asleep for a week after his birth.

Through therapy and family support, she found comfort. "[We] realized how traumatic that all was, and how I was having PTSD at nighttime when I would try to go to sleep," she told People. "I would be back in the C-section, on the table."

© Instagram The two are part of a close-knit family unit with Meghan's siblings and parents

Music and touring

Daryl has also been a big part of Meghan's musical journey, not only being the subject of several of her songs, but also singing back-up on every song from her third album Treat Myself, co-starring in her 2022 "Made You Look" music video, and often accompanying his wife during shows.

In fact, her latest album happens to come out on June 14, aka Daryl's 32nd birthday, and in a new interview with the Today Show, the Grammy-winning singer talked about involving their kids on her tour.

© Getty Images Daryl has played a key part in his wife's music as well in recent years

"Luckily my son Riley loves trucks and buses, and I told him, 'What if we lived on a bus?' that sounds like the best thing ever," she shared, adding that her boys will definitely be by her side.

