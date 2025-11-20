At 82, Mick Jagger still trains daily - here’s how the rock legend keeps his energy high

Some 80-year-olds look and move as if they were two decades younger - and their secret goes far beyond good genes. Take Sir Mick Jagger, for instance: at an age when many have long since slowed down (he's currently 82 to be exact), the Rolling Stones frontman, famed for his high-energy performances, is reportedly working on a new album with the band and may embark on a tour in 2026. Naturally, we have to ask: what is the key to the 'Sympathy for the Devil' singer’s extraordinary longevity? Well, it turns out it’s not a secret "deal" with the devil, but rather a conscious, highly disciplined pact with health.

Inspired by Mick Jagger's routine, we’re diving into the fundamental pillars of a long, vigorous life with the help of producer and rock enthusiast Isadora Puiggené - author of a book about Mick's famed longevity.

Puiggené lays out the framework for living a long life, even if you’ve had a raucous rock star-worthy youth. She has even written a book on the subject, centring it around icon Mick - a father of 8 who is currently engaged to former ballet star Melanie Hamrick, 38 - as she explores the keys to longevity.

"My interest in Mick Jagger's healthy routine arose when he turned 80," she says. "It seemed like a brilliant idea to use a rock star like Jagger, known across the globe, to show that it's never too late to start looking after yourself."

Sir Mick met fiancée Melanie Hamrick, 38, backstage at a Rolling Stones concert in 2014

What does Mick Jagger do to be the 'youngest' octogenarian in the world?

"He works out almost daily, combining various sports disciplines, follows a diet akin to a high-performance athlete, and practises meditation. We cannot deny that Mick Jagger has enviable genetics, but his true elixir of eternal youth is the discipline and willpower he applies to everything he does, especially when looking after his body and mind. It's not a pact with the devil; it's a pact with himself.

"For a healthy, long life where we also feel good, these are the fundamental pillars:

Opt for the Mediterranean diet, which is incredibly varied. This means reducing your consumption of processed foods and filling your fridge and pantry with genuinely healthy ingredients. Do physical exercise, choosing activities that you genuinely enjoy and that are appropriate for your age and ability level. Aim to exercise daily. If you're pressed for time, commit to walking at a good pace, setting aside a specific time, or hitting a target number of steps. The important thing is simply to stay active. Maintaining a positive mindset is also absolutely essential.

Being consistent with these healthy habits will naturally lead you to feel better. Remember to dedicate a few minutes each day to conscious breathing - a simple way to slow down and rest the mind."

Sir Mick has been a music icon for more than six decades

According to your research, how do attitude and enthusiasm influence ageing?

"We have to stay physically active, but also mentally and socially engaged. It's important to always have goals and challenges, stay motivated, do things you genuinely enjoy, and keep up with your social life - all are factors that help us to feel better and more energetic."

What daily routine do you recommend for those looking to improve their health?

"Mick Jagger has a personal trainer and probably someone who takes care of keeping his kitchen stocked with healthy food and cooking his meals daily, but the rest of us mortals logically can't afford to live the life of a celebrity. What we can do is create our own routine of healthy habits, both in diet and exercise. Practise the sport you like best and that suits you.

"Some people like to push themselves hard at the gym, while others prefer Pilates or yoga; any type of movement is beneficial for our health. The important thing is to stay active."

The rock star and his son Deveraux in 2024

What tiny changes can we make in our daily lives to improve our quality of life?

"It's true that we all know the basics of healthy habits, but where we struggle is in applying them and maintaining discipline. It’s very important to adapt the habits to the reality of our lives, which is constantly changing.

"The key is to avoid setting the bar too high or letting self-care become yet another chore. Start by adding small challenges, such as doing a bit of physical exercise, taking a daily walk and slowly increasing your step count, or eating fruit and vegetables every day.

"Before you realise it, you'll have created a consistent routine and be leading a healthy life. This is exactly what I wanted to convey in my book Pacto con el Diablo (Pact with the Devil): leading a healthy life doesn't actually have to be difficult."

"Any type of movement is beneficial when it comes to our health. The important thing is to stay active"

How does diet influence energy and vitality throughout the years?

"A varied diet provides us with the essential nutrients required to stay healthy, feel good and maintain our energy levels. The Mediterranean diet includes plenty of fruit and vegetables, proteins like meat and fish, healthy fats such as olive oil and nuts, legumes and carbohydrates to supply the energy we need. Of course, it's also important to hydrate properly by drinking a minimum of two litres of water every day."

Sir Mick is reportedly working on a new album with the band and may embark on a tour in 2026

What are the 'enemies of anti-ageing' that we should avoid to stay young in body and mind?

"Ageing is a physiological and irreversible process that all mortals undergo, but there is a genetic factor conditioned by other influences, like a sedentary lifestyle with a lack of physical exercise, poor diet, lack of rest, stress, sun exposure and the consumption of alcohol, tobacco or drugs. All of these are well-established factors that speed up the overall ageing process."

Do you think we can all make 'a pact with ourselves' for health? What would this commitment involve?

"Yes, absolutely. We can all choose to make a pact with ourselves to look after our own health, but it's a commitment that fundamentally requires discipline and willpower. Once you've established your healthy routine, it only gets easier - you'll notice how much better you feel as a result."

In your opinion, what role do challenges and goals play in longevity and well-being?

"They're extremely important pillars for our emotional well-being. Engaging in activities we enjoy - whether it's singing, dancing, drawing, going to the cinema or cooking - helps us stay occupied, activates the hormones responsible for feelings of well-being and gives us a sense of purpose. These also help us maintain an active social life... one of the most detrimental factors to health is loneliness."

Mick, on right, with the Rolling Stones, circa 1960. Also pictured are Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman

Finally, what advice would you give to those who feel it's too late to start looking after themselves?

"It's never too late; the important thing is to take the first step - and be disciplined with what you set out to do."

About the expert:

Barcelona native Isadora Puiggené's life's work has spanned the world of media and entertainment, including running her own production company, Andando, and producing content for television and streaming platforms. She is author of Spanish-language book Pacto con el Diablo (Pact with the Devil: The Healthy Habits of the World's Most Dynamic Rolling Stone ).