Ed Sheeran unveils 30lb weight loss transformation, and the sweet reason he quit eating kebabs and drinking beer

Ed Sheeran has revealed that in the past five years he has lost 30lbs in an effort to "be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good." The "Shape of You" singer, who is father to two daughters, credits the new look to focusing on a better diet and exercise, and becoming sober – although admitting that he still drinks red wine and will 100% be enjoying a "mince pie and a pint" over Christmas.

"10 years ago I was a beer guzzling, kebab munching smoker. Having kids really made me knock all those bad habits on the head (excuse the pun), and I got heavily into exercise and moderation," Ed shared on social media. "I started off this year doing dry Jan, and just carried on being sober and exercising. I did a lot of reformer pilates and got in the best shape of my life."

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has now appeared on the cover of Men's Health UK shirtless, praising his wife Cherry for encouraging him to change his lifestyle.

Ed and his wife Cherry welcomed their daughter Lyra in 2020 during COVID and during that time they began using an at-home treadmill and taking part in Zoom classes with personal trainer Ali Thomas. They are also parents to three-year-old Jupiter.

© Getty Images Ed accepts the Grammy Award in 2016

"I do think it’s relatable for parents to suddenly want to be a bit more healthy and follow a bit more of a routine," he told the magazine. "I’m not saying we all need to run marathons and blah, blah, blah. I’m also not selling super-healthy eating or this or that. I still enjoy myself and I don’t roll around with a little tub of grilled turkey. It’s all about moderation.

"I want to be able to do the night stuff. It all came in at the same time of wanting to be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good."

He has also added pilates, weight training, and running to his repertoire; pilates helps to build deep core strength, improving posture, flexibility, and balance, while running is great for cardiovascular health. Weight training improves body composition and boosts metabolism.

Reformer Pilates in particular is great for men because it targets neglected muscles and offers mental focus.

"I can be a guy who can be led quite easily and if I finish a gig and my mates are there, I could go out," he shared, acknowledging the social pressures many often feel.

© Getty Images for The Met Museum/ Ed credits wife Cherry with helping him make big changes

Instead, Ed changed his routine to include a post-show massage which forced him to return to his hotel and has had the unintended side effects of also being"great for maintaining my voice, maintaining energy and keeping healthy".

In 2015 Ed took part in a documentary called Jumpers for Goalposts: Live at Wembley Stadium, which documented his historic run of shows at the London venue, and he recently rewatched it, which made him realize that his lifestyle changes have also helped him to look younger.

© David M. Benett Ed in 2015 attending the World Premiere of "Ed Sheeran: Jumpers For Goalposts"

"Each morning [on the series] I'm getting interviewed and they’re like, 'How was last night?' And I was like, 'Oh, I was out until 6 a.m. doing tequila shots and smoking cigarettes with this person and doing this and that.' Then I’d play a show, and it was that seven days a week. But when you watch it and you look at me now, I look 40 in that and I look 24 now."

Donna Francis, HELLO's US Beauty Editor At Large, has written extensively on this subject, sharing in October how the impact of one week of no alcohol on her skin was "undeniable".

Dermatologist Mona Gohara adds: "Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it pulls water from your body and leaves skin dehydrated and dull. Removing it can quickly restore hydration and improve circulation, which gives skin that glow and bounce."