Jennifer Garner's no-nonsense morning routine isn't for the faint hearted

To balance life as a mother of three, a renowned actress, and her commitment to staying fit and healthy, Jennifer Garner has to be an early riser. And it appears the star is very much a morning person, embracing the routine that follows her wake-up call.

During a recent interview with Marie Claire, Jennifer opened up about how she starts her day, the wellness practices she implements into her routine, and her dedicated fitness regime. Before 9am, the 53-year-old has already completed a dance-cardio workout, responded to emails for her work projects, and taken her kids to school. "I love my early mornings," she shared with the outlet.

Jennifer prioritises daily journaling and, in the last six months, amped up her fitness game. "I realised that I had pursued strength and stamina at the expense of mobility, so I’m incorporating things I haven’t done in so long, like yoga. I have to back up to go forward," she shared.

© Getty Jennifer Garner is often spotted in LA in her workout clothes

Shari B. Kaplan, licensed clinical social worker, Founder and Clinical Director of Cannectd Wellness and The Can't Tell Foundation, spoke to us about the benefits of journaling for our mental health. "It's a powerful and accessible tool to support our mental health," they shared. "In essence, journaling turns chaos into a more organised experience. It’s a simple yet profound way of helping the mind and body process what’s been held inside."

Going into more detail, Shari says that journaling has a physiological effect on our brains. "When we write, we engage both hemispheres of the brain, the creative right side and the analytical left side, which helps us integrate our experiences more fully. This process can calm the nervous system, organise our thoughts, and bring emotional clarity."

© Instagram Jennifer is incredibly fit

When it comes to Jennifer's workout routine, she blends The Limit with Beth Nicely with gyrotonics, which she calls her "favorite". Gyrotonics is a low-impact movement system that uses specialized equipment to enhance the body's natural, three-dimensional spiralling and circular motions. It improves spinal flexibility, functional strength, and overall balance by linking movement with breath, creating greater energy, core strength, and mind-body awareness.

Jennifer has her very own private gym located in her sprawling $7.9 million Los Angeles home. Aside from the two large boxes, the luxurious gym also features a rack of dumbbell weights, a basketball hoop, and an adjacent bathroom. The stunning room is completed with light wood tiles and ivory walls accented with wooden beams and window panels.

© Getty Images Journaling can be hugely beneficial for our mental health

The star is also a big fan of trampolining for cardio and often films herself bouncing on a mini trampoline from the comfort of her home. Martyn Oakey, the head of fitness at Everlast Gyms for Sports Direct, spoke to us about Jennifer's playful workout and why more women over 50 can take note of this unconventional form of exercise.

"It is a full-body workout that simultaneously targets and engages multiple muscle groups, such as legs, arms, back and core," Martyn told us. "Since rebound-based exercises raise your heart rate and burn calories, it can also help you to lose weight when paired with a calorie deficit diet. Some research also suggests that exercise like trampolining has an afterburn effect and speeds up metabolism as your body still burns calories for a short time after your exercise is finished."