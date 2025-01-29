Robson Green's flooded riverside home with private partner he spent years repairing

Robson Green described his 350-year-old home Watersmeet as "rustic" and "remote", but with its riverside location, the ferryman's cottage is not without its problems.

The Grantchester star, 60, purchased his home in 2012 and his partner Zoila Brozas moved in following a "devastating" flood that damaged his house.

© Instagram Robson has a stunning garden at his riverside home in Northumberland

"In 2015 my house was under seven feet of water, destroyed in a flood. Everything precious and personal in my life just washed away. It was very painful, I was devastated. Not only were there salmon going down the Tyne that day, my three-piece suite was, too," he told Radio Times.

He was forced to move out for 18 months while he fixed the property in Hexham, Northumberland, and it now features open-plan wooden interiors and a conservatory with breathtaking views of the river. Here's everything we know…

Living room

In a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, Robson opened up about his "minimal" interiors.

"In my living room, I have a log-burning fire, three sofas, pictures by local artists and an enormous television with a fantastic sound system," he said. "My nearest neighbour is 650ft away, so I can play Hotel California on my guitar in my underpants."

The living room was previously decorated with carpets, but the actor said he chose Northumberland stone floors following the flood.

Kitchen

While Robson and Zoila often travelled while filming Robson Green's Weekend Escapes, the couple spent a lot of quality time together in their large kitchen when they were home.

Zoila, Robson admitted, is a far superior cook and has made the most delicious meals for dinner.

"I’ve got an open-plan kitchen that’s bigger than the house I grew up in, with handmade oak cupboards, utensils hanging from the ceiling and four fridges," he said.

Conservatory

© Instagram The Grantchester star's home overlooks the River Tynes

Asked about his favourite space in the house, Robson replied: "The conservatory, which I've added on. It has a 270-degree window that overlooks the river. I can see salmon leaping, kingfishers, otters, deer, kestrels. I've got resident hedgehogs and stoats.

"It's spectacular to see them. I also have a telescope because I love gazing into the night sky. In Northumberland, we have some of the darkest skies in Europe."

Man cave

© Getty The couple share a love of fishing

While Robson said he didn't have a man cave per se, he does have a room he describes as his "fishing museum."

It features "hundreds of rods and reels and thousands of fishing flies" which he uses for trout and salmon fishing in the River Tyne with Zoila in between their busy schedules.

Remote location

The Wire In the Blood star admitted he enjoys his tranquil life in Northumberland, telling Reader's Digest he's "never been comfortable" in cities.

"I can see the Cheviot Hills and the river is perfect for fishing. Travel has been life-affirming and educational, but I also crave the space and tranquillity of Northumberland. I think I've got the balance right now," he told The Sunday Times.

© Joe Maher/WireImage, Getty Robson met Zoila at the gym in 2016

Robson is also known to enjoy heading off on a two-mile walk along the river, where he previously admitted he could go for hours without crossing paths with another person.

Despite the remote location, it is where Robson met Ziola following his two divorces. The couple crossed paths at the gym in 2016 when Zoila was reportedly married, and her ex-husband Reverend Geoffrey Short opened up about the "shock" moment Zoila left to live with Robson.

"I got home from work one day and all of a sudden everything changed. She announced she was leaving to live with Robson," he explained to The Mirror.

"She said they got talking in the gym and she fell in love. She left ­immediately," Geoffrey continued.

