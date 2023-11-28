Ginger Zee stuns in tiny shorts as she reveals secrets to toned physique – see photo

Fans of Ginger Zee may look to her largely for all things weather and climate, but she's also got some proper fitness advice under her sleeve.

The Good Morning America meteorologist, 42, has often been candid with her fans about how she maintains both her physical and mental health, having struggled both with an eating disorder and depression in the past.

Her latest social media post is no exception, and fans did not hesitate to commend her for her fit physique.

Ginger took to Instagram over the weekend and shared with her followers her secret to staying fit: Peloton!

In a new photo, the ABC star was glowing wearing fitted army green gym shorts with a blue tank top – the results of her Peloton use evident in her toned legs – as she posed next to Peloton instructor Adrian Maurice Williams, whose class she finally got to experience in person as opposed to through the bike screen.

"When your screen comes to life it is a far different workout…" Ginger aptly wrote in her caption, adding: "So many thanks to @adrianwilliamsnyc for the #Thunder45 and to the entire @onepeloton crew."

She then noted: "In-person is where it's at," concluding: "Y'all put on a fantastic show and the studios are stunning."

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise Ginger's physique as well as Adrian's expertise, with one writing: "You have a body that's as strong as your mind," as others added: "Ginger, how awesome! You look so strong," and: "You look amazing!! Love watching the evolution of Ginger Zee since you started at GMA," as well as: "Adrian is the best! You're so lucky!" plus her GMA colleague DeMarco Morgan added: "Let's go sista!!"

Plus, Ginger also got a stamp of approval from her favorite instructor himself, who reposted the photo to his Instagram Stories and enthusiastically confirmed: "She puts in the WORK!"

Peloton has become a fitness phenomenon in recent years, and ahead of the holidays, beloved instructors Emma Lovewell and Olivia Amato spoke to HELLO! about leaving behind the shame when it comes to holiday eating.

"You should really let go of the shame because the shame holds us back in so many ways," Emma said on the red carpet at the Humane Society's To the Rescue! Gala on November 3, noting: "The holidays can be a really stressful time for a lot of people. Running into family members you didn't want to see, or you disagree on some topics."

"For me, it's all about moderation," Olivia added, and continued: "I've done all the diets in the past and all the fads. But once I got into fitness, I really started listening to my body. If you take something away completely, you're going to crave it. So I just allow myself to have all the good food. I'm not the type of person who cuts anything out."

