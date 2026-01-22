I'm a sleep expert - here's the bedtime routine I swear by to get 8 hours a night

Preparing for sleep is something many of us overlook, but nailing a nocturnal routine could be the secret ingredient to daily success we are all missing out on. Learning how to slow down before lights out is vital not only for our health, but for our ability to perform.

Sleep experts spend hours untangling the myths, hacks, and headline-grabbing shortcuts that promise better rest to find the real solutions to a problem plaguing too many people in this day and age.

Poor sleep hygiene is responsible for a lot of daily problems and stresses; however, with some simple hacks, a night full of tossing and turning can be avoided. The truth of the matter is, good sleep doesn’t start when your head hits the pillow. It starts hours earlier, with small, repeatable choices that teach your brain when it’s safe to switch off.

At HELLO!, we are on a mission to understand the perfect formula for a blissful night's sleep that will leave us feeling refreshed the moment we open our eyes. That's why we quizzed sophrologist and sleep expert Dominique Antiglio about all things sleep. Here's what she had to say…

Why is a good routine vital for sleeping well?

We all know by now how important sleep is for physical and cognitive functioning in our bodies, but for a lot of us, achieving a perfect snooze is more challenging than it seems.

Making small changes before your head hits the pillow could be the solution to your sleepless nights; all it takes is a little discipline and some conscious action.

As part of her work as a sophrologist, a practice involving a mind-body technique that blends relaxation, breathing, meditation, and gentle movement to enhance overall well-being by connecting mind and body, Dominique focuses on learning how we can achieve good sleep.

She explained to us why sleep is so vital and said: "A good bedtime routine sends a clear signal to your body that it’s time to slow down. It allows your hormones and nervous system to shift into a calmer state that supports sleep.

"That said, we are all different types of sleepers, and what works well for one person may not work for another. The most effective routine is one that aligns with your own circadian rhythm."

The expert continued: "If you begin winding down too early, or leave it too late and go to bed overtired, the routine may lose its effectiveness. The key is to tune into your body and mind and notice when they are signalling tiredness so you can synchronise your routine accordingly.

"Keeping this routine consistent is equally important, as repetition helps train your body to recognise sleep cues, making it easier to fall asleep over time."

© Getty Images A good night sleep is vital in terms of getting the best out of your days

What happens when we don’t have a good bedtime routine?

Mindless scrolling, watching hours of TV late into the night and other distractions before bed will disrupt your circadian rhythm, potentially for months on end.

It is essential to establish a nighttime routine that promotes sleep rather than disrupts it, allowing you to operate at your optimal levels consistently.

"Without a bedtime routine, the body has no opportunity to slow down. While the mind may be ready to sleep, the body works to its own rhythm and needs time to transition into a restful state," the expert explained.

She added: "When this transition is rushed or overlooked, it can lead to difficulty falling asleep or restless nights. A routine provides a buffer between the demands of the day and the calm required for sleep.

"Helpful considerations within a bedtime routine include:

Avoiding blue light exposure for at least 30 minutes before bed

Limiting stimulating foods and alcohol close to bedtime

Exercising earlier in the day, as physical activity raises the heart rate, can be too stimulating late in the evening."

© Getty Images Sleep routines are not one size fits all, it's trial and error to see what will suit you

Finding a routine that works, with vital ingredients

Ultimately, when it comes to sleep, it is not one size fits all. You may have to go through a phase of trial and error before nailing the ideal routine that works perfectly with your personal schedule. However, some important steps apply to all, no matter the pace of your life.

Dominique said: "It may take time to discover what works best for you. Practices such as sophrology can be particularly helpful, as they encourage you to listen more closely to your body and mind, identify daily stress triggers, and understand what you need to restore balance.

"The more you support yourself physiologically throughout the day, the more naturally your body will feel tired in the evening. Sleep is a reflection of how you live. If your days are highly stressful or your mind is constantly busy, this needs to be addressed gradually rather than expecting sleep to come instantly at bedtime."

She continued: "Simple, gentle practices - what we refer to as micro-sophrology practice - during the day can make a real difference, such as a two-minute breathing exercise to let go of tension, or a brief shoulder pump if you’re feeling frustrated or overwhelmed.

"A wind-down routine in the evening can be very simple: taking a warm shower, applying body cream mindfully, or spending a few moments focusing on slow, calm breathing. These small acts help your mind and body accept that rest is approaching, making the transition into sleep feel more natural."