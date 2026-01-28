A trauma expert explains your brain is 'wired' like a mammal - and understanding it can change your life

Have you ever thought about how much your emotions actually drive your behaviour? In many ways, they are the very foundation of everything we do. This is why so many experts stress the importance of self-awareness - the better we understand ourselves, the better we can manage our emotions, even the difficult ones.

It's no wonder neuroscience is having such a moment; we're more curious than ever about what triggers our reactions.

Trauma therapist and author Carlos López-Obrero Carmona dives deep into these ideas. Drawing on the work of Jaak Panksepp, the founder of Affective Neuroscience, he explores the ancient brain circuits that govern behaviour in both humans and animals.

Basically, at our core, our behaviour is remarkably similar to that of other mammals. So these primary emotional systems are essentially 'survival kits' provided by nature to help us thrive.

"Primary emotions are the ones we share with all other mammals. They stem from our basic emotional systems: grief, fear, rage, joy, lust, care and seeking" Trauma therapist and author Carlos López-Obrero Carmona

Understanding these connections is the key to finally understanding why we act the way we do. We sat down with the author to discuss his findings.

We’re hearing a lot more about "emotional management" lately. Do you think it’s a skill we all really need to work on?

"Being able to navigate our emotional states allows us to live more intentionally. It helps us find the lesson in everything we feel and experience."

© Getty Images "Even emotions that feel unpleasant are there for a reason – they are actually essential for our survival and growth," says the therapist

To manage them effectively, do we also need to understand where these feelings actually come from?

"I believe the first step is to understand the origin and function of an emotion. Even the ones that feel uncomfortable or unpleasant are there for a reason – they are actually essential for our survival and growth."

We should also give ourselves permission to feel "negative" emotions, right?

"Exactly. While these emotions are uncomfortable, they are vital for our physical survival. Take fear, for instance – it’s what keeps us cautious and helps us navigate real danger."

© Getty Images What sets us apart from animals is our ability to think about our feelings

So, just how much do our emotions actually drive our everyday behaviour?

"Our behaviour is essentially orchestrated by our emotions. Most of the time, our intellect only steps in after the fact to try and come up with a logical explanation for why we did what we did. We aren't nearly as 'free' or rational as we like to think we are."

You mention that at our core, our behaviour is almost identical to that of other mammals. Are our emotions actually one of the things that set us apart?

"We actually share seven primary emotional systems and basic feelings with all other mammals. What truly makes us human is our ability to think about those feelings – we can name them, analyse them and discuss them with others. But at the root, we’re the same. Anyone with a pet knows that animals are perfectly capable of feeling joy or sadness."

If we get a better handle on our emotions, will we finally understand why we react the way we do?

"Understanding the 'why' is the essential first step, but it’s usually not enough on its own. Often, we need deeper work through therapy to 're-wire' the emotional circuits that have become overactive or disorganised over time."

© Getty Images It is possible to 're-wire' your emotional circuits

It’s important to distinguish between primary and secondary emotions. What exactly are they, and how do they differ?

"Primary emotions are the ones we share with all other mammals. They stem from our basic emotional systems: grief, fear, rage, joy, lust, care and seeking.

"Secondary emotions, on the other hand, develop in the more advanced parts of the brain – specifically the regions highly developed in humans and primates. These are emotions like shame, guilt and resentment."

Why do the primary emotions seem to carry so much weight in our lives?

"Because they are more instinctive and have a much more direct influence on how we behave. However, for both primary and secondary emotions, we need to engage our cognition (our conscious mind) to learn how to manage them effectively."

Should we be making more time for self-reflection – for really listening to what’s going on inside?

"We still have so much to discover about ourselves. There is an ancient proverb that says, 'The world within is greater than the universe itself.' Carving out time for self-awareness will always be a source of well-being."

© Getty Images The expert says we need to engage our conscious mind to learn how to manage emotions effectively

Would you say that neuroscience is a field on the rise?

"Absolutely. People are increasingly curious about how they tick, and I believe neuroscience should be accessible to everyone."

About the expert:

Carlos López-Obrero Carmona is a trauma therapist and the author of the Spanish-language book, The Emotional Origin of Our Behaviour.