Maria Menounos reveals 'curviest' physique yet after weight gain: 'SO GOOD'

Maria Menounos is embracing her curves and proudly showed off her body in a new social media post.

The American TV host looked as glamorous as ever in selfies taken in her impressive bathroom at her Los Angeles home.

Maria wore a black, silk dress and heels and styled her hair loose around her shoulders. In her caption she wrote: "I have to be honest guys, I am at my curviest right now-like 15lbs more curvy lol- but I feel SO GOOD. I’m also in my straight hair era all thnx to @sharkbeauty — video tutorial coming soon!."

She was inundated compliments from fans who told her she looks "gorgeous" and "beautiful".

Maria has been open about her journey to a healthy lifestyle, and said when she was a student she would "eat seven slices of in one sitting," and felt constantly tired and lethargic.

Maria previously posed in a bikini

"I made it my mission to figure out the very best ways to control my weight and be healthy at the same time," she later said.

Maria is now focused on "the importance of listening to your body," and wrote on her website. "Just do what you can that day. If all I can do at the time is get on the treadmill and walk for 10 minutes, that's okay. I do what I can and don’t have guilt. I have phases in life where I can do more, or phases when I do almost nothing. It's just how it goes for me and I'm ok with that."

© Instagram She's dedicated to her health for herself and her family

Maria is a mom to her daughter, Athena, who she welcomed in June 2023, with her husband, Kevin Undergaro.

She is dedicated to a healthy lifestyle for the sake of herself and her family.

"I want to be here for her, and so my No. 1 goal, every single day, is to do all the things I have to do to live a healthy life, no matter what," she told Parents. "She is my North Star. I live a very intentional life now because I need to be healthy and happy and strong for her."

© Instagram She and Keven became parents in 2023

While she was expecting her baby via a surrogate, Maria — who battled a benign brain tumor in 2017— was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer. She had to undergo surgery to remove the mass, as well as part of her pancreas, her spleen, a fibroid and 17 lymph nodes.

She advocates for women to "protect," and "care" for themselves and to push for answers if they feel something isn't right.

© Getty Maria has had her fair share of health battles

"They told me I was fine," she said of her initial check-up. "And I had a 2-centimeter mass on my pancreas, and it doubled in size in two months. So, six months later, when my daughter was born, I would not have been here."