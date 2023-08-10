Maria Menounos gives emotional update after welcoming daughter amid cancer diagnosis

After a decade of braving the challenges of infertility, Maria Menounos is experiencing the unparalleled joy of motherhood. With the summer birth of her daughter, Athena, Maria has taken to sharing the heartfelt highs and lows of her personal journey.

The 45-year-old television personality recently had to confront an alarming diagnosis of Stage 2 Pancreatic cancer earlier this year, only to be followed by the June birth of Athena via a surrogate.

Through her battles, Maria has maintained her resolve and optimism. In a touching Instagram update, Maria shared an intimate moment with her daughter.

The snapshot captures Maria in a gray T-shirt that reads 'Mother' in pink Barbie font, cradling Athena, whose face remains hidden. "Hi friends! Motherhood is going wonderfully. Athena is truly an angel. Right now, she's peacefully asleep on me, soaking in the morning light," Maria warmly shared.

The depth of her emotion resonates as she continues: "I am so overwhelmingly in love. The outpouring of love and support from everyone has been incredible. Reflecting on the past six years, it's been a tumultuous journey."

The brave mother candidly recounted the series of challenging events she had to face, including her mother's brain tumor, her own health challenges involving two brain surgeries, her parents contracting COVID, losing her beloved mother, and her own subsequent health diagnoses. It's a list that few could imagine enduring.

However, in the face of adversity, it's the words of her husband, Kevin Undergaro, that offer solace. Maria shared his advice, noting he believes she possibly "rolls too well with the punches" and maybe she should take a moment to truly acknowledge and process everything.

"Right now, just recounting these events makes me treasure life even more, especially when I look at Athena," Maria expressed with gratitude.

"Thank you to the divine powers and the guiding saints. I fervently hope we've left the challenging times behind and are stepping into happier days," she hoped aloud.

Maria Menounos shares emotional video about dealing with loss

The path to parenthood wasn't easy for Maria and Kevin. They had several IVF attempts, and as Maria confided to Daily Mail in May, she was on the verge of giving up.

"It's exhausting, both financially and emotionally," she admitted. It was the unwavering support of her team, who found her a surrogate almost immediately, that reignited her hope. "Life often unfolds differently than we plan. For those feeling despair in similar situations, remember there are multiple ways to find love and fulfilment," she emphasized, highlighting adoption as a heartwarming alternative.

© Instagram Maria at home with her baby girl

Sharing her initial experiences as a new mother, the former E! host radiated joy. "Being a mom is surreal. It’s filled with moments of pure happiness and wonder. Every day feels like a gift, like the eager anticipation of Christmas morning. The simple joys of feeding, changing, and waking up with Athena are simply indescribable," she gushed.

She left with a message of encouragement for others, saying, "For those facing struggles, hang on and do whatever it takes. There's a joy out there that's beyond imagination."

