Meet the Hollywood celebrities who have used surrogates

Surrogacy is often thought of as a typically Hollywood way of welcoming a child – and there have been countless celebrities who have welcomed a baby this way.

However, the reason for doing so is not often discussed among fans, with many unaware of the fertility struggles said stars have experienced. Actresses and TV stars including Gabrielle Union, Chrissy Teigen, and Kim Kardashian have shed light on their struggles to conceive and how this led them to pursuing surrogacy. Some have even welcomed several children this way.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children who dropped their parents' famous last names

Meet some of the stars who have become mothers via surrogacy and hear what they have had to say about the journey…

1/ 9 © Instagram Cameron Diaz Back in Action star Cameron Diaz, 52, has spent the last 10 years in retirement from acting, focusing her energy on raising her children – both of whom were born via surrogate. She shares daughter Raddix, five, and 10-month-old son Cardinal, with her husband of 10 years Benji Madden. It has been reported that prior to Cameron and Benji's decision to use a surrogate, the actress tried IVF, acupuncture, and supplements to help her get pregnant. Opening up to Entertainment Tonight about motherhood, Cameron said: "I'm so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj."

2/ 9 © The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Nicole Kidman Babygirl actress Nicole Kidman welcomed her fourth child, a daughter named Faith, via surrogate with her husband Keith Urban in 2010. The star had already given birth to Sunday Rose in 2018 and had previously adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. Nicole has spoken openly about her fertility struggles, including having had an ectopic pregnancy in 1990 and a miscarriage in 2001. She was 43 when Faith was born.

3/ 9 © Getty Sarah Jessica Parker Having already welcomed a son, James, with her husband Matthew Broderick in 2002, Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker set about expanding her family via surrogacy in 2008 after she struggled to conceive again. "It would be odd to have made this choice if I was able to, you know, have successful pregnancies since my son's birth," she said at the time. Their surrogacy journey was successful and in 2009 SJP and Matthew welcomed not one but two babies – twin girls Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta.

4/ 9 © Instagram Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian gave birth to daughter North, 11, and son Saint, nine, before she decided to expand her family via a surrogate. She welcomed her children Chicago and Psalm via surrogacy in 2017 and 2019, respectively. She chose this route after having experienced complications during her first two pregnancies, including placenta accreta, which is when the placenta grows inside the uterus.



5/ 9 © Instagram Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen decided she wanted to use a surrogate with her fourth child while she was pregnant with her third. The model and her music star husband John Legend suffered a miscarriage in 2020 and feared another pregnancy after losing baby Jack. They welcomed baby Wren in 2023 via a surrogate named Alexandra. Chrissy described her as "the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine."

6/ 9 © Instagram Gabrielle Union Actress Gabrielle Union has spoken candidly about her fertility struggles, having received an adenomyosis diagnosis, and about the ups and downs of her surrogacy journey. She was recommended welcoming a child via surrogate by her doctor but she has admitted to initially resisting as she wanted to experience pregnancy. She became a mother in 2018 when her surrogate gave birth to baby Kaavia. Gabrielle shares the now six-year-old child with her husband Dwyane Wade.

7/ 9 © Instagram Rebel Wilson Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson proudly announced the birth of her daughter, Royce, in November 2022. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift," she wrote. She shares her bundle of joy with her wife Ramona Agruma whom she married in 2024.

8/ 9 © Michael Kovac Elton John Sir Elton and husband David Furnish welcomed their children through surrogacy, with their son Zach being born on Christmas Day. Like many celeb couples, the pair have opted to keep the identity of their surrogate a secret, and in 2013 it was reported that the couple had paid their surrogate £20,000 following the birth of their second son.