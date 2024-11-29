Maria Menounos reveals marriage difficulties since welcoming daughter

Maria Menounos fulfilled a lifelong dream when she became a mother in June 2023 – but she admits being a parent has impacted her marriage.

The TV personality, 46, revealed that since she and her husband, Keven Undergaro welcomed their daughter, Athena Alexandra via surrogate, they have had to forfeit spending quality time together.

"I don't really see Keven anymore. He's the night nurse. So, you know what that means," she joked to Us Weekly.

"No, I mean, it is true. He's night nursing. That's his time with her and I'm sprawled out in bed."

Discussing their recent lack of intimacy, Maria added: "It is what it is. We're just doing. Here's the thing, it's different for us because we've been together forever.

"So, I hear Keven cheering with her in the other room. I love it. So, for us, it's a little different. We can hang in."

Maria isn't worried about the change to their bedroom habits as she and Keven have had 27 years to solidify their relationship.

"They have kids and now their sex life is down the drain," she said of newer couples becoming parents."

"I mean, we know we've been together 27 years. There's ups and downs when it comes to that. It's on a down cycle right now. No big deal."

Maria and Keven have been together since 1998 and married on New Year's Eve 2017 in Times Square before enjoying a Greek Orthodox ceremony in 2018.

They spent 10 years trying for a baby before turning to IVF and then ultimately a surrogate after Maria was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2017.

When their daughter was born, Maria said the moment they saw her for the first time "was the most special moment of my life".

"The doctor literally grabbed her and hiked her onto me," she told Us Weekly last year. "I sat with her on my chest, and Keven and I kept looking at each other like, 'Oh, my god.' It was just pure joy."

Maria also revealed why they named their daughter "Athena," saying: "We knew we wanted a Greek name. We had a list, and everyone says when you see the baby, you'll know, but that was totally untrue for us.

"We were like, 'What do we do?' Athena is the goddess of war and wisdom, and Keven loved the power of that name, so that was it!

"For so long, I've felt something's been missing. I'd go to kids' birthday parties, and I'd be a little sad because I wanted my own family. And now I feel so grounded, like I finally know where I belong."

On Athena's first birthday, Maria shared an insight into "the greatest day of our lives", posting a video diary of her and Keven waiting for their daughter's arrival.

She penned: "We had such a cool time in Milwaukee waiting for Athena to be born ,wondering when she was going to come… 10 day baby watch!

"Contemplating names, enjoying each other, my dad, Keven, and I while our lives were about to change forever, and also enjoying our time with our Surrogate and her family!

"We have so much gratitude that we felt for them and their sacrifice for us to have Athena. The entire process was so beautiful and special- all of the nurses and doctors in the hospital that helped deliver Athena were incredible blessings and made the process so special and peaceful!"

She concluded: "I'll never forget holding Athena in my arms for the first time! I can't believe it's been a year already. She is my greatest gift. I love you so much Athena! Happy Birthday."