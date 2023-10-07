Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christina Aguilera's unrecognizable weight loss transformation: her secrets revealed

The Dirrty singer lost 40lbs following a specific diet

christina aguilera selfie in hotel room
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
Christina Aguilera "hated being super skinny" when she first burst onto the music scene in the 1990s and nowadays, she loves her "curves". 

"I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves," the 42-year-old previously told Health. "Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty."

WATCH: Christina Aguilera's unforgettable appearances over the years

The 'Dirrty' singer has always looked incredible, no matter her size, but following the birth of her son, Max, now 15, in 2008 – Christina is also mom to daughter, Summer, nine, whom she shares with fiancé, Matthew Rutler, 38 – she was subjected to body shaming over her weight gain. 

christina aguilera teen choice awards 1999© Getty Images
Christina Aguilera hated being 'super skinny'

Two years later, she lost a dramatic amount of weight for her role in the 2010 film, 'Burlesque', but following her divorce from music composer, Jordan Bratman, 46, that same year, her weight fluctuated again. 

In 2013, Christina lost a whopping 40lbs and has maintained her weight loss through a healthy, balanced diet and a vigorous exercise regime. 

christina aguilera black dress red carpet weight loss© Getty Images
Christina Aguilera lost significant weight for her role in 2010's 'Burlesque'

Christina Aguilera's weight loss 

christina aguilera performing on stage 2011© Getty Images
Christina Aguilera sported a fuller figure following the breakdown of her marriage

How did Christina Aguilera lose weight? 

christina aguilera wearing white bikini on vacation© Instagram
Christina has maintained her 40lbs weight loss

Christina reportedly lost 40lbs in 2013 by restricting her daily food intake to 1600 calories while following the 'Rainbow Diet', a plant-rich regime that involves eating brightly colored fruits and vegetables every day, including sweet potato, broccoli, mango, blueberries, tomatoes, and peppers. 

According to Healthline, "focusing on eating a variety of colors will increase your intake of different nutrients, giving your body an array of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals to benefit your health". 

christina aguilera velvet yellow dress© Instagram
Christina Aguilera followed the 'Rainbow Diet' to lose 40lbs

Christina appears to have relaxed her eating habits over the years and is more focused on consuming clean, whole foods and limiting sugar, revealing in 2020 that she has given up dieting. "I'm not going on a diet, get over it," she told L'Officiel Italia

She added: "Each of us is an individual and people judge you based on your differences, on what makes you unique. You have to accept that beauty and to hell with everything else." 

Christina Aguilera's daily diet 

Christina Aguilera showcases her slimmed down physique© Instagram
Christina Aguilera showcases her slimmed down physique

On the 'Rainbow Diet', Christina ate foods based on a specific color each day – red, yellow, orange, green, white, for example – known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits. 

On the days she would eat only orange food, she could pick from fruits and vegetables including carrots, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins. On green food days, Christina could eat broccoli, cabbage, kale, spinach, and Brussels sprouts. 

Christina Aguilera performs during Pride Island in glitter bodysuit© Getty
Christina Aguilera loves her curves

While she may no longer be as restrictive, Christina still favors healthy food options like chicken salad with lots of vegetables, fish with rice and vegetables, and nutritious snacks like celery and nut butter. But, if she wants to indulge in something sweet, she will, just in moderation. 

Does Christina Aguilera work out? 

Christina Aguilera at Pride Live Stonewall Day Concert 2023
Christina Aguilera focuses on a balanced diet

Alongside her balanced diet, Christina is very active and enjoys workouts including yoga, boxing, strength training, and cardio exercises. In the past, she has worked out with celebrity trainer, Tee Sorge, who incorporated heavy weights with strength training and cardio to boost Christina's metabolism to maximize calorie burn. 

While the singer has fluctuated in weight over the years, she has always been "confident" in her own skin. "Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale," she told Marie Claire

Christina Aguilera posed in a bath in a yellow swimsuit and heels© Instagram
Christina Aguilera enjoys yoga and cardio to stay fit

"It's noise I block out automatically," she added. "I love my body... I have certain physical features that I favor over others. We all have our areas."

Christina continued: "What looks good on one person might not look good on another body type. I happen to be very confident in my own skin. It takes time to get to that place, but it's all about embracing yourself and your body."

