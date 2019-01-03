﻿
12 Photos | Beauty

New Year gym kit inspiration from Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex, Meghan Markle and co

How to look stylish while exercising, according to the royals.

meghan markle
It will come as no surprise that many gyms see a surge in sign up rates come January when the masses vow to shift that tum, tone up those arms and generally become a whole new person post-Christmas indulgence. Of course, one cannot exercise in any old clobber – well, you can, but it's an excuse to shop – and there's plenty of fashionable activewear on the high street right now. Some of our favourite royal ladies love a spot of sport too, from Duchess Kate to Lady Kitty Spencer and we love getting some style inspiration from their workout ensembles.

 

We all know the lovely Duchess of Sussex is a fan of yoga (her mum Doria Ragland is a yoga teacher) so it's no surprise that Meghan chooses to dress in fitness clothing occasionally. While the royal keeps her workouts behind closed doors, we did get a peek into her fitness wardrobe when she toured Australia with Prince Harry. Photographed on board a boat in Sydney, Meghan wore some very cool Veja trainers, resulting in searches for the shoes increasing by 115 per cent shortly afterwards.

 

See more regal workout wear looks below…

kate hockey
Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess of Cambridge

Duchess Kate is known for her love of keeping fit and the mum-of-three looked fab back in 2012 when she joined the GB hockey team for a practice at London's Olympic Park. We adored her coral leggings, grey hoodie and trainers. So great to see her casual look.

amelia-yoga
Photo: © Instagram
Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia looks fabulous in whatever she wears and we loved her simple yoga outfit in this photo. Dressed in some blue leggings and a cropped black sports vest, the young royal showed off her toned figure as she took a break from her workout.

princess mary
Crown Princess Mary

The Danish royal looked super toned in October when she ran a marathon ahead of the Youth Innovation Summit 2019 in the Moroccan capital Raba. Chic Mary wore some cool navy Nike leggings with a matching zip-up top, red T-shirt and pale blue cap for the race.

kitty mountain
Photo: © Instagram
Lady Kitty Spencer

Wow, Lady Kitty looked incredible back in January 2018 in this pre-run snap. The model and niece of the late Princess Diana shared the photo on her Instagram page, with the caption: "Race you to the top!" Kitty wore workout wear by popular label Sweaty Betty – her neon orange crop top and maroon leggings are ace. Only slight flat stomach envy over here…

 

MORE: We're obsessed with Marks & Spencer's new activewear range - check it out

kate tennis
Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess Kate enjoys playing tennis and is a regular in the royal box at Wimbledon each year. Back in October 2018, the wife of Prince William joined a tennis session on a visit to Coach Core Essex apprenticeship scheme. Loving the all-black workout look!

sophie wessex cycling
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

Not many of us can pull of a pair of cycling shorts but somehow Sophie nails it. The Countess looked great in her cycling outfit back in 2016 when she completed the Diamond Challenge cycle ride. The 445 mile course went from Edinburgh to London. Impressive.

beatrice-running
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is a keen runner and here we see her taking part in the Lady Garden 5K & 10K Run in May 2017. The royal looked the part in her coral T-shirt and black leggings. Just the thing we'd wear.

maria olympia
Photo: © Instagram
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

Maria-Olympia looked amazing post-run in this Instagram photo. We're loving her dark activewear with cute, red cap. Totally stealing this look for one's next powerwalk - in the summer, obviously.

 

MORE: 12 of the best wellness apps to keep your winter fitness goals on track

charlene
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco

Charlene was part of the winning team of the Riviera Water Bike Challenge in June 2018. She looked so pro in her lycra leggings and team top. Our royal activewear icon.

maxima
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Maxima

How chic is Queen Maxima in her ski get-up? The Netherlands monarch was queen of the slopes in Lech, Austria back in February 2017 in this sleek black and grey outfit.

zara tindall horse riding
Photo: © Getty Images
Zara Tindall

Possibly the fittest of all the royals, the Queen's granddaughter is a professional horse rider. Here she is looking smart in her riding boots, jodhpurs and top during the Whately Manor International Horse Trials in Gloucestershire in September 2018.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

