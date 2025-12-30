The Princess of Wales' most stylish look of 2025 revealed

A pretty in pink Dior moment for Kate

Your third runner-up was Kate's pretty in pink style from the French President's State Visit in July. With 15 per cent of our readers' votes, Kate's Dior moment was a first for the Princess.

Before the State Visit, Kate had never been publicly pictured wearing the French designer, making this a thoughtful gesture. She accessorised with personal favourites, including pearl drop earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana and a pearl necklace from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

