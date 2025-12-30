The Princess of Wales' most stylish look of 2025 revealed

It's time to finally reveal the Princess of Wales's most stylish look of the year. Throughout December, you've been voting for the 12 ensembles Kate wore best. In a final showdown, readers have made their choice to declare which of her 2025 looks impressed the most.
Fifth place
The Princess of Wales goes green for St. Patrick's Day
Taking the fifth spot is the emerald green look Kate wore for the Irish Guards' St. Patrick's Day parade. Bundled up in a fitted long coat, the Princess was a picture of elegance in matching tones, finishing off her look with a three leaf clover and sprig of shamrock for the festivities.
Fourth place
Kate wears all white at Windsor Castle
With just under 10 per cent of the final vote, Kate's all-white ensemble for The Order of the Garter Service in June is your fourth runner-up. Kate attended the prestigious occasion at Windsor Castle in a pleated Self-Portrait dress she's previously worn. Delicately hemmed with lace, the dress features a traditional boucle jacket on top to pull the look together.
Third place
A pretty in pink Dior moment for Kate
Your third runner-up was Kate's pretty in pink style from the French President's State Visit in July. With 15 per cent of our readers' votes, Kate's Dior moment was a first for the Princess.
Before the State Visit, Kate had never been publicly pictured wearing the French designer, making this a thoughtful gesture. She accessorised with personal favourites, including pearl drop earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana and a pearl necklace from the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Second place
Princess Kate stuns in body-hugging velvet
Edging its way into second place is the Princess of Wales' fitted, velvet bodycon she wore to the Royal Variety Performance in November. Kate made a conscious decision to return to rich emerald green tones, leaving her hair in soft waves and accessorising with a glittery clutch. A truly stunning moment for our future Queen.
First place
Your favourite look from the Princess of Wales in 2025
The Princess of Wales' defining style of 2025 had to be this show-stopping couture gown she wore for the State Banquet in September. A clear winner with nearly 18 per cent of our readers' votes, Kate's gold gown is a British design, hand-embroidered with floral details.
Kate kept her hair loose, choosing to wear her favourite Lover's Knot Tiara for the white-tie occasion.
Royal style
As always, the Princess's sartorial elegance shone through this year, with her championing British designers, turning to old favourites and adorning treasures she's been gifted from the royal family over the years.
We can't wait to see what 2026 has in store for Kate's wardrobe.