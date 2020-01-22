9 Celebrities who've opened up about IVF and their surrogacy journeys

A TV presenter couple have shared their fertility struggle with the nation, appearing on Lorraine to speak of their personal journey to conceive. Hannah Vaughan Jones and husband Lewis told Lorraine Kelly how they have finally welcomed a baby boy named Sonny after spending £80,000 on 15 rounds of IVF, which spanned six years.
The couple, who live in Twickenham, London, told Lorraine: "I still can't believe it's actually real, it's absolutely amazing," said Lewis. "At first I didn't want to count my chickens, I just didn't believe it was going to happen because we had so much heartbreak and so many things went wrong for so many years. It wasn't until I actually saw him face to face, I just burst into tears."
The pair started trying for a baby in 2013 and embarked on their first round of IVF on the NHS in 2015, which wasn't successful. Following a diagnosis of Hannah's polycystic ovaries and a tilted womb, the couple went private and underwent another 14 IVF rounds. Fortunately, one frozen embryo finally implanted and little Sonny arrived in December 2019 – born Matheson Calon Tallett Vaughan Jones.
