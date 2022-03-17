Chrissy Teigen shares painful side effect of IVF treatment

Following a devastating miscarriage in 2020, John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen shared she is undergoing IVF, telling her Instagram followers in February: "I wanted to let you guys know I'm (deep) in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos."

MORE: Chrissy Teigen hints at surrogacy plans in emotional new Instagram Story

On Wednesday she gave an insight into the treatment, sharing a video of her chest, which is covered in red sores. "My skin is all f***** up from the heart monitors from my eye retrieval – those little sticky heart monitors."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen gave fans an insight into her fertility treatment

Chrissy has previously spoken about the other side effects of IVF, writing on Instagram: "I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b*tch,"

SEE: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen list their stunning $18million New York penthouses – see inside

READ: Chrissy Teigen swears by this $32 Mother’s Day gift for dog moms

The model is familiar with the procedure, having conceived both of her other children, Luna and Miles, via IVF.

Chrissy isn't the only celebrity currently going through IVF. This week Kourtney Kardashian revealed her struggles with the procedure.

Chrissy and John Legend have two children

In a trailer for the new Kardashians TV show, Kourtney said: "Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn’t been the most amazing experience.’

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian reveals the upsetting side effects of IVF treatment

The reality star went on to explain that IVF treatment has brought on menopause, telling her mum Kris Jenner: "The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause."

The clip doesn't reveal whether Kourtney is still menopausal, or whether she was experiencing perimenopause symptoms, which can include everything from brain fog and sleeplessness to irregular periods and weight gain.

Kourtney's sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian have also both undergone IVF, with Khloe going through three failed cycles of the treatment before conceiving her daughter True, while Kim had IVF to have her second child, Saint. Kim went on to have two further children via surrogate.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.