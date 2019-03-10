Princess Eugenie gives us eyebrow goals with bold new makeup look The royal looks stunning!

Princess Eugenie experimented with a brand new makeup look as she headed out on Friday night in Mayfair – and she looked stunning! The royal rocked the on-trend thick brow and opted for a minimal makeup look to enhance them further. Eugenie wore her brunette hair scraped back in a low ponytail, and looked stylish dressed in a black blazer, which she teamed with brown sued trousers, patent black heels and a co-ordinating clutch. The Queen's granddaughter is often spotted going out around Mayfair, with Annabel's being another popular venue choice. Earlier in the day, Eugenie had marked International Women's Day by paying tribute to her best friend Julia de Boinville, her mum Sarah Ferguson, sister Princess Beatrice and grandmother, the Queen.

Princess Eugenie looked stunning with a new makeup look

Both Eugenie and her sister Beatrice are renowned for their fashion-forward style and the pair even borrow each others clothes. Back in August, the sisters featured in the September issue of Vogue UK and Beatrice revealed: "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," she explained: "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

The royal enjoyed a night out in Mayfair on Friday

Although they have grown up in the spotlight, both Eugenie and Beatrice and incredibly grounded, and their parents couldn’t be prouder of them. Sarah Ferguson recently appeared on Good Morning Britain and the conversation quickly turned to her daughters. The doting mum opened up about her parenting style and how she has made a point to never hide anything from them. She said: "I believe in example by leadership. The way I have been a mother to my girls, is I never hide anything from them. So, the fears, we address them straight on. Beatrice is 30 and Eugenie is 28 they are young women now and they have their own voice."

Sarah also spoke about her strong family unit with ex-husband Prince Andrew, adding: "The way we have always managed to be very, very solidified as a team together, of course with the Duke of York, who is a great father is family unity [and] talking about any issue." Sarah also tells her daughters that it's okay to "face your fears" and "to be yourself." It's clear that Sarah – who cites her daughters as her proudest achievement – is an incredible mum, and that from her and Andrew's guidance, both Beatrice and Eugenie have grown up to achieve great things. Both girls have their own careers, with Beatrice working at US-based tech company Afiniti, while Eugenie is art director at Hauser & Wirth gallery.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's style evolution

