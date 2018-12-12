Princess Eugenie's makeup artist can't live without this £3.99 powder - and it's sold in Boots Bargain makeup at its finest!

Princess Eugenie's stunning wedding makeup was absolutely stunning, there's no denying that. Subtle, glowing and yet still super-glam, the daughter of Prince Andrew got it just right, giving us all a lesson on bridal beauty. Hannah Martin was the lady behind the look and finally confirmed the news she worked on the royal's face last month. The talented MUA -who was affiliated with Bobbi Brown at the time - also did the Duchess of Cambridge's makeup on her big day, so she's definitely on speed dial with the royal ladies. Hannah shared a throwback photo of Princess Eugenie, captioning it: "#tbt To one of the most magical days of my career. Simply stunning @princesseugenie… What an honour it was to be a part of your day xx."

The Makeup artist gave an interview with Into the Gloss and named checked some products that she can't live without. If her fave products are always in her kit, perhaps they were used on Eugenie's wedding day?

£3.99, Rimmel

Speaking to the publication, she mentioned a few items that she uses to keep shine at bay - and a few of them are super cheap! “If your T-zone is prone to a little shine, then you need to carry NYX Blotting Papers, £5.50, with you. Simply place onto the oily area and the paper will absorb the oil without making your makeup patchy or cakey."

£5.50, NYX

She later advised: "Then re-powder - Hourglass Veil Translucent Powder, £16, is incredible but I also love Rimmel Stay Matte Powder, £3.99, for a flawless finish. You can use a brush or a powder pad, but be sure to blot your skin first as too much oil transfer onto the brush or pad can cause the makeup to look patchy."

We love how Hannah likes a mixture of high end and drugstore items - "Take a concealer like Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, £23, or Collection Lasting Perfection Concealer, £3.99, and apply it under the eyes, nose, cheeks and anywhere else you want to perfect, and blend with either your fingers or a buffing brush. Using concealer will ensure your base doesn’t look too heavy or cakey ahead of your evening out."

