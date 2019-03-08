Sarah Ferguson pays incredible tribute to Princess Diana on International Women’s Day Her message was lovely

Sarah, Duchess of York made an incredibly touching tribute to the late Princess Diana on International Women’s Day by posting a photograph and calling her a 'dear friend' as she grouped her amongst some of the strong women she’s been lucky enough to have in her life. Taking to social media to talk about the females who have meant the most to her, Sarah wrote, "Thinking of some of the strong women who've been part of my life - my late mother, my dear, departed friends Diana and Carolyn Cotterell and of course my fierce, beautiful, loving daughters Beatrice and Eugenie who make me proud every day."

She shared a gorgeous black and white picture of her two much-loved daughters, which showed them posing together for a selfie recently. The photograph she shared of herself and Diana, Princess of Wales was a fabulous throwback. Smiling together the pair look like they’re having a lot of fun together.

Fans were delighted to see the message. “You are truly an amazing woman yourself you are strong and beautiful and have a wonderful family. Thank you for remembering Diana,” wrote one. “Lovely photos! Thanks for honoring Diana! You and your daughters are wonderful women! Happy International Women’s Day!” added another.

Earlier in the day, Sarah’s daughter Eugenie celebrated her big sister Beatrice and "cool" mum in her own touching tribute. Firstly, the 28-year-old newlywed shared photos of Beatrice, 30, on her Instagram Stories, with a message that read: "Let's celebrate amazing women today and everyday like my sister Beatrice. She then continued to explain: "Beatrice visited @the_oecd to launch @SIGI on International Women's Day. The #SIGI report provides policy recommendations to help governments deliver on their commitments to promote #genderequality. You are pretty amazing Bea and we celebrate you on #IWD2019 #IWD."

Proud Eugenie then added a quote from her sister, writing: "We have to have to will to create whole-of-society, collaborative and integrated responses to make sure that half of us are not held back or left behind. Princess Beatrice."

