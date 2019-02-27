Lady Gaga used this £22 mascara for her Oscars beauty look We're so buying this

Lady Gaga must be on cloud nine after her amazing win at the 2019 Oscars for her hit song Shallow with Bradley Cooper. The singer brought all the glamour to the red carpet, wearing a strapless Alexander McQueen gown and Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond necklace. We loved the star's pared-back beauty look of sun-kissed skin, a nude lip, sweep of silver liner on her eyelids and those ultra-full lashes. Gaga's makeup was done by Marc Jacobs Beauty's Global Artistry Ambassador Sarah Tanno, who has since revealed all the products she used to create the look. Among them is a mascara that you can buy for just £22. Amazing.

Sarah said of Lady Gaga's look: "Her makeup was all about being soft, fresh and young. We didn't want anything to distract from this special moment." The makeup artist certainly pulled that off.

MORE: 13 of the best beauty looks we spotted at the Oscars! The hair... the makeup...

The mascara in question is Marc Jacobs Beauty's Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, available to buy online at Harvey Nichols. The mascara contains 'super-concentrated black pigment' and 'Flash Volume Complex' which creates smudge-proof length and volume, says the website.

The story behind the creation of the mascara is adorable. Marc Jacobs used to watch his mother applying her makeup before she went out on a date. He reveals: "She'd take a piece of black velvet ribbon and she would scrape it with a knife so she could take the pile from the black velvet to make the lashes even thicker and clumpier." This sweet memory inspired Marc to create the velvet mascara.

MORE: ﻿Kate Middleton's favourite discontinued beauty product is back - and we're SO excited

Loading the player...

To get the full Lady Gaga lash effect, you can also buy her sassy silver eyeliner which retails at just £20. The Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Steel(etto) is also available from Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.