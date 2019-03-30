Line of Duty star Vicky McClure is SO gorgeous! Find out her hair and beauty secrets We need to know everything…

Line of Duty actress Vicky McClure is super cool, isn’t she? Whether it’s her effortless quiff hairstyle or ultra-modern beauty looks, she always looks incredible on the red carpet – and now she’s back on our screens in the ITV policing drama, there's no better time to get curious about all her hair and beauty secrets. So we've caught up with both her makeup artist Justine Jenkins and hairdresser Louis Byrne to find out how we can be more Vicky! Or at least try…

Vicky's go-to beauty team is Justine Jenkins and Louis Byrne

It’s all about the laidback look

“Vicky loves an effortless look,” says Justine, who is a leading cruelty-free MUA. “Nothing too glam, just great looking skin, some definition on the eye, and a natural lip. Her favourite nude is Burt's Bees Lip Crayon in shade Sedona Sands. It seems to suit everyone, photographs beautifully, and is great as a cream blush too.” We’ll be putting that on our shopping list…

She used to have really long hair!

“She’s known for her iconic short hair from her acting roles - but she actually used to be able to sit on her hair before she became an actress!” says Louis. “Her style now still has a grown-out feeling to it. This means there is still softness and versatility to be able to wear it in different ways.”

She loves playing with colour

“She is always keen to experiment - as am I,” says Justine, who only uses cruelty-free products on the star. “Vicky has the most wonderful piercing blue eyes, so any orange tones - which are opposite on the colour spectrum - make them look incredibly vivid. I think it’s essential to be daring on certain occasions. We've had a long working relationship, so Vicky trusts me with bold ideas and bold palettes.”

Rocking a gorgeous orange smokey eye and her signature quiff at the NTAs

When it comes to hair, it’s all about the texture

Louis reveals his favourite products to use on Vicky. "I use a volume spray like Oribe Maximista, then a texture spray like Sam McKnight Easy Updo. It gives great texture but still quite free," he says.

Her glowing skin? It's down to Murad products

"Vicky and I both love using Murad Skincare, it really suits her skin," says Justine. "I start by massaging in the Prebiotic 4 in 1 Multicleanser, followed by the Hydrating Toner. An important step is to use a mask; I use Hydra Glow Aqua Peel Mask on Vicky's skin for 10 minutes, to plump the skin and boost hydration. To prime, I use a layer of City Skin which shields skin from radiation and pollution.”

Vicky's favourite products

Vicky has made friends for life in her glam squad!

"Vicky and I have become great friends, she is a hairdresser's dream and an incredible actress," says Louis. "We have an amazing level of trust and respect. She's a diamond girl. I actually have her hand writing tattooed on my neck!"