Emily Atack goes glam for the I'm a Celeb wrap party (and she's letting those freckles shine!) Loving the runner up's look...

Emily Atack must be loving life since leaving the jungle and being crowned runner up of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Why? Well, of course she gets to stop eating insects and reunite with her loved ones, but she also gets to feel CLEAN and, best of all, have access to her favourite makeup products and her go-to hair tools. And, if her latest shoot is anything to go by, she's certainly not rushing back to wearing a full face of makeup any time soon.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby clears up mystery behind Emily Atack's pink hair in the I'm a Celeb final

Looking the epitome of glam, on Tuesday evening Emily posed for photos at the official I'm a Celeb wrap party. Dressed to kill in a red Zara dress, the £89.99 maxi dress looked amazing on the show's runner up - albeit a little loose! The star lost quite a lot of weight during her time in the jungle, and it's obvious she might need to size down during her next shopping trip. We love that although she's made up, she has kept her beauty look very I'm a Celeb-esque. Her freckles are still on show, and she looks glowing with happiness.

Earlier that day, she posed for her first proper beauty shoot at the Versace hotel in Australia and looked like a complete beach babe. Showing off a fresh-faced look, the 28-year-old actress, most famous for playing the mega-babe Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners, was snapped with her gorgeous freckles fully on show. Avoiding a heavy foundation or cover up, the star left her tanned skin natural and resisted wearing too much makeup anywhere else. Her eyes were just finished with a swipe of mascara, her lips were suitable moisturised with a slick of lip balm and her hair was left down.

SEE PICS: Check out Emily Atack's London home

Not the first famous face to embrace her freckles of late, in recent years they have become a celebrated feature as they should be thanks to the likes of the Duchess of Sussex and Little Mix's Perrie Edwards choosing to wear them with pride. It was actually widely reported that there was a spike in semi-permanent tattoo requests this year following Meghan's rise to fame as she rarely covers her freckles up. Perrie decided to pose for the official LM5 album artwork with them on show too, and fans were totally delighted.