Victoria Beckham reveals the secret to drastically improving her eyebrows after overplucking in the 90s The YouTuber strikes again…

Victoria Beckham has added another video to her YouTube channel - a conversation with Anastasia Soare, aka the CEO and Founder of Anastasia Beverley Hills, the makeup giant. The video, which was filmed earlier this year, sees Victoria in her hotel room wearing a champagne-coloured silk gown with her initials embossed on the front pocket. Looking fairly casual with her hair in a ponytail, the former Spice Girl welcomes Anastasia into her suite, gives her a hug and reveals to the camera that she and her team ONLY use Anastasia's eyebrow products because "I always say she is the eyebrow expert."

In a desperate quest for full-looking "bushy" eyebrows, Victoria assures Anastasia that she hasn't touched her brows since they last met but was keen to get her to pluck them before she goes, just to keep them looking pristine. The struggle to get the perfect brows, hey? We can all relate.

RELATED: The detox drink Victoria Beckham swears by (and it gives her radiant skin!)

The 45-year-old mum of four reveals in the video that it was supermodel Naomi Campbell who introduced her to the 'Queen of Brows' after Naomi gifted Victoria with a unique brow experience at her home with the beauty mogul.

VIDEO: Press play on Victoria's YouTube video

Anastasia tells Victoria in the video that her best piece of advice she was told at the beginning of her career was: "Stay focused, and work really hard to build your brand and your name. Because when people hear Anastasia they will think of eyebrows, and when people will think of eyebrows they will immediately think of Anastasia."

SHOP: Anastasia Beverley Hills Dipbrow Pomade, £19, Cult Beauty

ADDS TO BASKET: Victoria Beckham swears by THIS £7 beauty product

Towards the end of the video, the pair of them discuss Victoria's upcoming makeup and skincare line, and somehow Anastasia gets her to reveal some secrets. VB tells her: "We have a strategy that takes us up until the end of 2022, so it will be everything from makeup to skincare and then wellness, but very very focused. Not lots and lots of products… very focused.

Back in 2017, Victoria revealed her struggles about getting her brows to grow in an interview with Into The Gloss, though she said Anastasia recommended something that changed everything. "I have Latisse, which I use on my brows as well as my lashes," she said. "A lot of people outside of America may not have heard of this - it’s a prescription product that stimulates hair growth. When you buy it, you get a bunch of these little brushes to go with the drops. I will use it along the bottom part of my lashes and the top – you have to make sure you don’t get it in your eye because you can get brown spots that way. I’ll use a generous amount on my eyebrows as well, and my brows have completely grown back. I have gone through phases where I’ve stopped using it, and I noticed a big difference. Anastasia Soare actually recommended it to me. She’s the only person I let touch my eyebrows. If I haven’t been in LA for months and months, I never let anybody pluck my eyebrows because she is the absolute master and her products are really fantastic."